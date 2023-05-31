Amber Grid and EEX closed an agreement on the sale of shares of the gas exchange GET Baltic

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) have closed the transaction by which EEX acquired 66% of the shares in the regional gas exchange GET Baltic from Amber Grid - EEX paid the price of the shares, and Amber Grid transferred the ownership of 66% of the shares in GET Baltic.

EEX paid EUR 6.5 million for GET Baltic shares. The price reflects the financial performance of GET Baltic in the year 2022 with a revenue of EUR 1.61 million and an EBITDA of EUR 0.93 million.

Amber Grid will hold the remaining 34 percent of the shares and will continue to support the further development of the gas business in the dynamic Baltic Sea region.

