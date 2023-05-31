E-Cite Confirms GM to Manufacture Vital Suspension and Safety Components for E-Cite’s EV-GT Electric Sportscar

BOTHELL, WA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – E-Cite Motors Group (OTC:VAPR), a privately held subsidiary of VaporBrands International, Inc., announced that General Motors will manufacture key components of its new EV-GT electric sportscar.



Many of the key components which include certain suspension and safety features have been engineered by GM and are being produced and/or assembled in its historic Bowling Green Assembly Plant as well as other GM facilities.

https://www.gm.com/company/facilities/bowling-green#:~:text=What%20We%20Do,2022%2C%20the%20Chevrolet%20Corvette%20Z06 .

For more information visit www.ecitemotors.com/what-if

Gene Langmesser, E-Cite COO, stated: “I have had a very long and successful relationship with General Motors throughout the years and we are very glad to be able to leverage their experience in engineering and manufacturing. This allows E-Cite to produce a safer vehicle, provides efficiencies, and ensures the availability of parts for production as well as for repairs and maintenance.”

Replacement of parts manufactured by GM will be available through E-Cite Motors or directly from GM.

E-Cite recently became the first vehicle manufacturer under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act to receive approval from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to proceed with the certification process that will allow it to manufacture and sell new EV vehicles in all 50 states. Previously E-Cite was also the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of which it has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) registering it as a manufacturer for the sale of vehicles worldwide under the Act. It is expected that all certifications will be completed in time for E-Cite’s launch of its production vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC:VAPR) is privately held subsidiary of a publicly traded company Vaporbrands International, Inc. based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors www.ecitemotors.com , Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.



CONTACT:

E-Cite Motors Group



ceo@ecitemotors.com