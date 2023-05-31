Global Biosimilars Market Research Report 2023: A $105+ Billion Industry by 2031 - Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Biologic Drugs Driving Rapid Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilars Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biosimilars market size attained a value of USD 24.5 billion in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 17.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2031, likely to attain a value of USD 105.1 billion by 2031.



Biosimilars are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including autoimmune disorders (examples- rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease), cancer, diabetes, and blood disorders (examples- anaemia and neutropenia). They are used as therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and hormones, among other applications.

Biosimilars Market Scenario



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the biosimilars market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

The global biosimilars market has been witnessing rapid growth, driven by factors such as patent expiration of blockbuster biologic drugs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for cost-effective treatment options. Regulatory support and streamlined approval pathways have facilitated the entry of biosimilars into the market, leading to increased competition and more affordable healthcare options.



In addition, the growing awareness of biosimilars among healthcare professionals and patients has further fuelled market expansion. Emerging markets, such as those in Asia Pacific and Latin America, offer significant growth potential due to their large patient populations and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key industry players are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product pipelines, expand their global presence, and capitalize on the growing market opportunities.

Overall, the biosimilars market scenario presents a promising outlook, with the potential to significantly improve patient access to life-changing therapies and alleviate the financial burden on healthcare systems worldwide.



The benefits of biosimilars include the following:

Cost Savings: As biosimilars are often less expensive than the reference biologic drugs, they can lead to substantial cost savings for healthcare systems and patients. This affordability increases patient access to essential medicines and treatments

Competition: The introduction of biosimilars fosters market competition, which can drive down the prices of biologic drugs and improve their availability

Innovation: Developing biosimilars requires extensive research and development, which can lead to the discovery of new therapeutic strategies and enhancements in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes

Expanding Treatment Options: The availability of biosimilars can provide healthcare professionals and patients with additional treatment options, leading to more personalized and effective care

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $105.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Players in the Global Biosimilars Market

Novartis AG

Orion Pharma

Pfizer Inc

Samsung Bioepis

Coherus BioSciences, Inc

Amgen Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Biocon

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc,

Allergan

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biogen

Market Scenario

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

JAPAN PMDA

Others

Biosimilars Market Segmentations



Market by Product Type

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin

Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins

Insulins

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors

Interferons

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Class

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (RHGH)

Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Erythropoietin

Etanercept

Monoclonal Antibodies

Follitropin

Glucagon

Calcitonin

Teriparatide

Enoxaparin Sodium

Others

Market Breakup by Indications

Chronic Diseases

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

Market Breakup by Procedure

Invasive

Non-Invasive

