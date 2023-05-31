Germany Remittance Market Outlook Report 2027F Featuring HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, BBVA Dinero Express, & Unicredit Banca

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Remittance Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of transaction volume.



The Germany Remittance Market segmentations include by flow type, by applications and by channels used; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

Germany Remittance Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising digital platforms for fund transfer and government initiatives.



The increase in adoption of banking and financial services and the growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more and more people to switch to digital platforms for fund transfer.



The inbound remittance market is dominated by branch pick-ups and mobile & online transactions equally followed by prepaid cards in terms of remittance transaction volume.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Flow Type: Germany's outgoing flow corridor was shown to be significantly larger than the influx that was seen there in 2022 in terms of the international remittance flow. Due to the outflow of remittances from Germany to other nations, outbound remittances have made up a sizeable share of the total number of transactions in the international remittance market.

By Channels Used: Banking channels in Germany controlled the remittance market. People have begun using digital platforms, and the industry is seeing growth as a result of the digitization of society and the widespread use of the internet and smartphones.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HSBC Bank

Lloyds Bank

Barclays Plc

BNP Paribas

Barclays Plc

Deutsche Bank

Credit Agricole

BBVA Dinero Express

Unicredit Banca

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview of the Germany



3. Overview and Genesis of Remittance Market in Germany

3.1 Ecosystem of Germany Remittance Market

3.2 Business Cycle of Germany Remittance Market

3.3 Timeline of Major Players of Germany Remittance Market

3.4 Value Chain Analysis of Germany Remittance Market

3.5 Germany Remittance Market Sizing, 2017-2022P



4. Market Segmentations of Remittance Market in Germany, 2017-2022P

4.1 Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by Flow Type

4.2 Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by application

4.3 Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by Channels Used



5. Snapshots on different Remittance Markets in Germany

6.1 SWOT Analysis of Germany Remittance Market

6.2 Growth Drivers of Germany Remittance Market

6.3 Government regulations of Germany Remittance Market

6.4 Trends and Developments of Germany Remittance Market

6.5 Challenges of Germany Remittance Market



7. End User Analysis of Remittance Market in Germany

7.1 Demographic Profile: Remittance Users in Germany

7.2 Factors Influencing Brand Popularity



8. Competitive Analysis of Remittance Market in Germany

8.1 Market Share of Major Players in Germany Remittance Market, 2022P

8.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Germany Remittance Market



9. Future Outlook and Projections of Remittance Market in Germany, 2022P-2027F

9.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis of Germany Remittance Market, 2022P-2027F

9.2 Future Outlook of Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by Flow Type

9.3 Future Outlook of Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by Application

9.4 Future Outlook of Germany Remittance Market Segmentation by Channels Used



10. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz5xxp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.