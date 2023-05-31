Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: A $143.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $143.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market looks promising with opportunities in assembly and packaging, dicing, metrology, bonding, and water testing end equipment.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced electronics, increasing adoption of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence & blockchain, and rising trend of miniaturization of semiconductor components.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Competitive Landscape



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities R&D investments infrastructural development and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies cater to increasing demand ensure competitive effectiveness develop innovative products & technologies reduce production costs and expand their customer base.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Insights

The publisher forecasts that memory will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles

3D ICs are expected to remain the largest dimension type segment due to growing demand of miniaturization for portable hand-held devices, like cell phones and personal digital assistant

APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuous developments in the semiconductor industry and growing demand of chips used in high performance computing devices

Features of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

Market Size Estimates: Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions

Segmentation Analysis: Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size by various segments, such as dimension, product type, end equipment, fab facility equipment and region

Regional Analysis: Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market breakdown by North America Europe Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different dimensions, product types, end equipment, fab facility equipment, and regions for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A new product development and competitive landscape for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Some of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies profiled in this report include:

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

SCREEN Holdings

Teradyne

Advantest

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction Background and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Dimension

3.3.1: 2D ICs

3.3.2: 2.5D ICs

3.3.3: 3D ICs

3.4: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Memory

3.4.2: Foundry

3.4.3: Logic

3.4.4: MPU

3.4.5: Discrete

3.4.6: Analog

3.4.7: MEMS

3.4.8: Others

3.5: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by End Equipment

3.5.1: Assembly and Packaging

3.5.2: Dicing

3.5.3: Metrology

3.5.4: Bonding

3.5.5: Water Testing

3.6: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Fab Facility Equipment

3.6.1: Automation Equipment

3.6.2: Chemical Control Equipment

3.6.3: Gas Control Equipment

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.2.1: North American Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Product Type: Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS and Others

4.2.2: North American Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Fab Facility Equipment: Automation Equipment, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment and Others

4.3: European Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.4: APAC Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.5: ROW Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Dimension

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by End Equipment

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Fab Facility Equipment

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

6.3.3: Mergers Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Tokyo Electron

7.2: Lam Research Corporation

7.3: SCREEN Holdings

7.4: Teradyne

7.5: Advantest

