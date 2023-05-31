LPL Financial Welcomes Return of Individual Financial Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Neil Pettes, CFP® and the team at Individual Financial Services have returned to LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

Located north of Pittsburgh in Wexford, Pa., Individual Financial Services launched in 1971 by Founding Partner Martin Mancuso with a focus on providing superior client service, approaching each relationship with integrity, trust and commitment. He understood that each client has unique financial needs, which has been a guiding principle for the firm over the past four decades.

Pettes joined the practice in 1994, starting as the manager of technical research. With Mancuso as his mentor, Pettes’ responsibilities expanded to overseeing all operation and compliance functions for the firm, co-heading the investment and portfolio design committee and developing client relationships.

In recent years, Mancuso has taken more of a consultative role while Pettes takes care of their client base of small business owners, professionals and individuals nearing, or in, retirement. He is supported by Financial Planning Assistant Matthew Wiley, CFS®, Client Service Associate Meghan Trosky and Operations Associate Cheryl Pettes, who is also Neil’s wife. With their diverse backgrounds, the team is able to offer a broad range of comprehensive financial planning and investment services with their clients’ fiscal futures in mind.

It was the team’s forward-looking perspective that led them back to LPL. They recognized a culture shift in recent years at LPL and also appreciate the firm’s investment in innovative technology and tools that will help them enhance service experiences for clients.

“Every decision we make as a company is with our clients in mind, and that’s why are making this move,” said Pettes. “It’s a different LPL than we left in 2015, and I’m excited about the company’s technology evolution that will help us serve our clients more efficiently and effectively. ClientWorks has been enhanced with more personalization opportunities and integrated capabilities. Additionally, software like Account View and simplified statements will give our clients easier access to their information. It’s clear that LPL is an industry leader that cares deeply about the success of advisors and their clients. We are excited about the next chapter of our business.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development added, “We welcome Neil and his team back to the LPL community and are glad to support them as they continue to put the needs of their clients first. LPL is committed to making ongoing investments in technology and innovative capabilities to deliver enhanced value to our advisors and help them win their market. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful relationship with Individual Financial Services.”

