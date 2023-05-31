Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Fleet Size of Commercial and Defense Aircraft Drives Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global aircraft brake system market grew from $8.72 billion in 2022 to $9.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The aircraft brake system market is expected to grow to $12.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players in the aircraft brake system market are Honeywell International, Safran Landing Systems, Raytheon Technologies, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Beringer-aero, MATCO mfg, Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc., Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine Inc., Bauer Inc., Nasco Aircraft Brake Inc., Collins Aerospace, and AAR Corp.



The aircraft brake system market consists of sales of single, dual, and multiple disc brake systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The aircraft brake system is a system used to stop a moving aircraft by converting kinetic energy to heat energy through friction between discs located in brake systems in the wheels. The aircraft brake system provides this critical function during take-off, landing, and taxiing to stop the airplanes within the specified length of the runway.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft brake system market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aircraft brake system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main components in an aircraft brake system are braking system components, brakes, and wheels. The wheels support the entire weight of the aircraft during takeoff and landing. The brake systems of an aircraft are attached to the wheels. There are single-piece and two-piece aircraft wheels with a removable rim which allows the installation access for the tire. The different actuation types include power brake, boosted brake, independent brake and involve various aircraft types such as fixed-wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles aircraft. The several break types include carbon breaks, steel breaks, others and are used by various end-users such as commercial aircraft and defense aircraft.



The increasing fleet size of commercial and defense aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft brake system market going forward. The number of airplanes operated by a certain airline is referred to as the aircraft fleet. As the fleet grows, more braking systems must be installed in the aircraft, and existing braking systems need to be replaced. For instance, according to Boeing, a US-based aerospace company's commercial market outlook 2021-2040, the global commercial fleet is expected to exceed 49,000 airplanes by 2040. Therefore, the increasing fleet size of commercial and defense aircraft is driving the aircraft braking system market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the aircraft brake system market. Strategic partnerships and collaborations facilitate partners to build innovative solutions for their customers, enter into new markets, and pool valuable expertise and resources.

The countries covered in the aircraft brake system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.58 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.44 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Brake System Market Characteristics



3. Aircraft Brake System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Aircraft Brake System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Aircraft Brake System Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Aircraft Brake System Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Aircraft Brake System Market



5. Aircraft Brake System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aircraft Brake System Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aircraft Brake System Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Aircraft Brake System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Braking System Components

Brakes

Wheels

6.2. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Segmentation By Acutation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Power Brake

Boosted Brake

Independent Brake

6.3. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Segmentation By Brake Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Carbon Breaks

Steel Breaks

Others

6.4. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Segmentation By Aircraft Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.5. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Commercial Aircraft

Defense Aircraft

7. Aircraft Brake System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aircraft Brake System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

