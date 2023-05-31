Dermatology Lasers Market to Hit US$ 3.0 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global dermatology lasers market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.6 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2031.

By providing accurate and efficient treatments for various skin disorders and cosmetic operations, dermatological lasers have transformed aesthetic medicine and dermatology. These lasers are frequently used for treating vascular lesions, scar revision, skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, hair removal, and many other dermatological procedures. The need for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments has led to a large increase in the market for dermatological lasers.

The study also emphasizes the growing use of dermatological lasers in dermatology and medical aesthetics clinics. The market is expected to develop due to the increased desire for minimally invasive treatments, the impact of social media and beauty trends, and the increasing importance of self-care and personal appearance.

Dermatology Lasers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.6 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.0 billion CAGR 7.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Dermatology Lasers Market:

In August 2021, Pharos Dermatology was successfully acquired by Strata Skin Sciences from Ra Medical. As a result, Strat Skin Sciences will have access to 400 dermatologists who were once Ra Medical clients.

In June 2021, The dermatology Al app was unveiled by Google. The Al-powered app will utilize image recognition to detect skin issues based on pictures that the user uploads. However, the app is only accessible in Europe because the FDA did not approve it.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the key market players operating in the global market for dermatology lasers includes:

Alma Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Quanta System.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Carl Zeiss AG

Market Segmentation:

The following segments of the worldwide dermatological lasers market are examined: product, application, end-user, and geography.

Solid-state dermatology lasers, gas dermatology lasers, and pulsed dye dermatology lasers are the three segments of products under which the worldwide market for dermatological lasers is divided. During the forecasting period, the solid-state dermatological lasers segment had tremendous growth. Solid-state lasers, which are still widely used, are likely to account for more than half of the market share.

The global market for dermatological lasers is split into segments based on applications, including hair removal, facial rejuvenation, skin cancer, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and others. Demand for dermatological lasers for psoriasis and face rejuvenation markets is expected to rise as more skin disease cases emerge in the coming years.

Based on the end users, the worldwide dermatology lasers market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology, and cosmetic clinics. Over two-thirds of market value is now accounted for by the dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the dermatology lasers market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY LASERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Solid-state Dermatology Lasers Gas Dermatology lasers Pulsed Dye Dermatology Lasers GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY LASERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hair Removal Facial Rejuvenation Skin Cancer Psoriasis Actinic Keratosis Others GLOBAL DERMATOLOGY LASERS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

DERMATOLOGY LASERS MARKET TOC

