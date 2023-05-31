Global Gene Therapy-Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 250+ Companies and 300+ Drugs

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy-Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 300+ drugs in Gene Therapy Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
In-depth Commercial Assessment: Gene Therapy Collaboration Analysis by Companies
The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.
Report Highlights
- In June 2022, Transgene and BioInvent International announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co to evaluate the Gene Therapy BT-001 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.
- In April 2022, ImmVira announced that, company had reached a cooperation agreement with Roche to establish clinical research partnership recently, to conduct clinical studies in the U.S. on the combination therapy of ImmVira's MVR-T3011 IT and Roche's MEK inhibitor cobimetinib, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this combo strategy.
- In March 2022, Targovax announced a collaboration with Agenus to utilize their proprietary vaccine adjuvant QS-21 STIMULON as an immune-stimulatory component of the TG vaccines for future development and commercialization.
- In February 2022, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Edoc Acquisition Corp. organized to acquire or merge with one or more businesses, have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing the transaction, anticipated to occur in the second quarter of 2022, the combined company will be named Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. and led by Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of the Board. In addition, the combined company's common stock intends to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- In January 2022, Transgene and PersonGen BioTherapeutics announced a strategic collaboration to evaluate the feasibility and efficacy of combination therapy associating PersonGen's TAA06 CAR-T cell injection with intravenous (IV) administration of an armed Gene Therapy, from Transgene's Invir.IOT platform, in solid tumors including pancreatic cancer and brain glioma. The collaboration aimed to demonstrate the combination's likely synergistic mechanisms to potentiate CAR-T cell therapy. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Transgene to develop multiple new OV candidates, using its patented Gene Therapy backbone VVcopTK-RR- and its Invir.IOT technology platform, specifically for IV administration in combination with PersonGen's TAA06 CAR-T injection. PersonGen to evaluate the efficacy of the combination to eliminate solid tumors in preclinical models.
Gene Therapy Report Assessment
- Company Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Gene Therapy drugs?
- How many Gene Therapy drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Gene Therapy?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Gene Therapy therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Gene Therapy and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Candel Therapeutics
- SillaJen Biotherapeutics
- Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology
- Virogin Biotech
- Replimune
- Istari Oncology
- Immvira Pharma
- Lokon Pharma
- ORCA Therapeutics
- Beijing SyngenTech
- Tasly Pharmaceuticals
- Turnstone Biologics
- BioInvent
- Transgene
- Elicera Therapeutics
- Orgenesis
- Virttu Biologics
- Imugene
- Astellas Pharma
- Mustang Bio
- Virogin Biotech
- Memgen
- Replimune
- Immvira Pharma
- PsiOxus Therapeutics
- VCN Biosciences
- Candel therapeutics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Imugene Limited
- Calidi Biotherapeutics
- Replimune
- TILT Biotherapeutics
- DNAtrix
Key Products
- CAN-2409
- Pexa-Vec
- OH 2
- VG161
- RP1
- Lerapolturev
- Voyager V1
- ONCOS 102
- LOAd 703
- ORCA-010
- SynOV1.1
- T601
- RIVAL-01
- BT-001
- TG 6002
- ELC-100
- AloCelyvir
- HSV1716
- CHECKVacc
- ASP9801
- MB-108
- NNV-1
- VG 201
- MEM 288
- RP2
- MVR-C5252
- NG-641
- MV-NIS
- NG-350A
- VCN-01
- CAN-3110
- STI-1386
- VAXINIA
- NNV 2
- RP3
- TILT-123
- DNX-2440
