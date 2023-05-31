Carbon Neutrality Market Worth USD 19.16 billion with a CAGR of 7.75% to 2031 | Reveals Latest Study of InsightAce

Jersey City, NJ, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Carbon Neutrality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Activity (Emissions Reduction and Renewable Energy Use), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Verticals (Manufacturing, Shipping & Logistics and Energy & Utilities)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global carbon neutrality market is estimated to reach over USD 19.16 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

Rising energy demand by sectors and the implementation of COP27 targets to minimize global warming are driving the market for carbon footprint management. Furthermore, an increase in government measures to minimize carbon emissions is assisting the expansion of the carbon footprint management market.





The increasing number of initiatives for green building projects, the prompt adoption of sustainable agricultural approaches to decrease emissions and increase carbon sequestration potential, the growing preference for renewable energy and environmental sustainability, and the reforming of transportation systems to lower emissions from vehicles and other sources are substantial elements driving market revenue growth. Another factor is the increase in various supportive government efforts and regulations for lower carbon emissions and increased public knowledge and engagement in climate action. Furthermore, an increase in government measures to minimize carbon emissions is assisting the expansion of the carbon footprint management market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Topsoe A/S and Fidelis New Energy, LLC created a global cooperation to develop carbon-neutral hydrogen technologies. Topsoe's hydrogen process portfolio is combined with FidelisH2 technology to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen generation. When integrated, this alliance solution allows for the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2. Topsoe and Fidelis will collaborate to produce a carbon-neutral hydrogen product with a life cycle based on renewables and natural gas.

List of Prominent Players in the Carbon Neutrality Market:

ClimeCo LLC.

Carbon Footprint Ltd.

Green Mountain Energy Company

Terrapass

Schneider Electric

ENGIE

SAP

EcoAct

Climate Impact Partners

ESG Enterprise





Carbon Neutrality Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 9.92 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 19.16 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 7.75 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, and End-use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



The rising focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, legal restrictions, and customer desire for ecologically responsible goods and services all contribute to the high demand for carbon neutrality. Growing environmental concerns are influencing customer purchase decisions, resulting in a fundamental change in consumer and company purchasing behavior.

New legislation and consumer and stakeholder pressure have made it critical for organizations to manage and demonstrate due diligence on environmental, social, and ethical risks in business interactions, particularly in value chain relationships. As the need for carbon neutrality grows, businesses are investing in renewable energy sources, implementing carbon-offsetting measures, and looking for ways to minimize their carbon emissions.

Challenges:

The lack of particular environmental solutions, high expenses associated with transitioning to a carbon-neutral economy, and a lack of harsh government actions aimed at enforcing carbon-neutral legislation are all significant concerns restricting market revenue growth. The number of cases has climbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a global or partial shutdown to maintain social distancing.

Regional Trends:

In the near future, the North American Carbon Neutrality Market is anticipated to account for a significant revenue share and to expand at a rapid CAGR. This is a result of the rapid implementation of carbon pricing and the increasing preference for sustainability and renewable energy. The federal government of Canada has set a goal of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050 by increasing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and phasing out fossil fuels.

In the United States, the Biden administration has committed to reducing emissions by 40 to 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, which includes investing in renewable energy sources, establishing a sustainable electricity standard, and increasing fuel efficiency standards. In addition, the Mexican government has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by the year 2030, which includes expanding renewable energy sources such as geothermal, investing in energy efficiency, and abandoning fossil fuels.





Segmentation of Carbon Neutrality Market-



By Activity-

Emissions Reduction Management

Renewable Energy Management

Waste Management

Product Life Cycle Management

Others

By Component-

Solutions

Services

By Verticals-

Manufacturing

Shipping & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Construction

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

