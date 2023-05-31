Global Fuel Dispenser Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Fuel Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Dispenser Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global fuel dispenser market is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2022 to $2.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The fuel dispenser market is expected to grow to $3.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Major players in the fuel dispenser market are Dover Fueling Solutions, CenStar Energy Corporation, Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine Co. Ltd., Neotec Ltd., Korea EnE Co. Ltd., Gilbarco Inc., Bennett Pump Company, Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Datian Machine Co. Ltd., Tominaga Mfg. Co., Censtar Science & Technology Corp. Ltd., Tatsuno Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, PIUSI SPA, and Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical Co. Ltd.

A fuel dispenser refers to a dispensing machine at a filling station that is termed a bowser, gas pump, or petrol pump and is meant to create suction by applying uneven pressure. It is used to inject fuel into cars, including kerosene, ethanol fuel, and other fuels.



The main types of fuel dispenser are suction systems and submersible systems. A suction system refers to a motor fuel pumping system that pumps fuel from a storage tank into a pump island dispenser and then into a vehicle tank. It is available in various flow meter types, such as mechanical and electronic, for many applications, including petroleum, diesel, biofuel, and others.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the fuel dispenser market. Major companies operating in the fuel dispenser market are focused on innovative new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a US-based developer of fuel dispensing equipment, launched the ProGauge MagLink LX Plus, a next-generation automatic tank gauge (ATG) console. MagLink LX Plus offers a number of significant upgrades, including clever touch and swipe technology, which gives the user an immersive and interactive experience.

The MagLink LX Plus is DFS' most advanced and feature-rich console so far, offering improved scalability, versatility, and connectivity. With intelligent sensors, such as those based on IntelliSense technology, it works effortlessly. The ability to link consoles to forecourt equipment is now even more flexible for site owners, and a single user interface now makes it possible to monitor a wider area.



In April 2020, Bayotech, a US-based hydrogen production company operating in the fuel dispenser market partnered with DLL Group. This partnership enables customers to have access to low-cost, on-site hydrogen units. DLL Group is a Netherlands-based finance company.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fuel dispenser market in 2022. The regions covered in the fuel dispenser market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the fuel dispenser market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Rising demand for fuel is expected to propel the growth of the fuel dispenser market going forward. Fuel refers to any material substance that can be used to generate heat or power. Fuel dispensers are employed to pump liquid fuels into a vehicle, aircraft, storage tank, or portable container, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, oil, or kerosene.

For instance, in September 2022, according to a report shared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US-based statistical agency of the Department of Energy, 99.4 million b/d of petroleum and liquid fuels were reportedly consumed globally in August 2022, an increase of 1.6 million b/d from August 2021. It is expected to have an increase in global consumption of 2.0 million b/d on average in 2023. Therefore, the rise in demand for fuel is driving the growth of the fuel dispenser market.



The fuel dispenser market consists of sales of electric, and high-pressure fuel pumps. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.07 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fuel Dispenser Market Characteristics



3. Fuel Dispenser Market Trends And Strategies



4. Fuel Dispenser Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Fuel Dispenser Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Fuel Dispenser Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Fuel Dispenser Market



5. Fuel Dispenser Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Fuel Dispenser Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Fuel Dispenser Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Fuel Dispenser Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fuel Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Suction System

Submersible System

6.2. Global Fuel Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Flow Meter Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mechanical

Electronic

6.3. Global Fuel Dispenser Market, Segmentation By Application Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Petrol

Diesel

Biofuel

Other Applications

7. Fuel Dispenser Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fuel Dispenser Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fuel Dispenser Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

