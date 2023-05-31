Compostable Biopolymers Market in the Europe is Expected to Register a Substantial Market Share | Says New InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Compostable Biopolymers Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period.

Compostable Biopolymers are made in part from biomass, such as corn, sugarcane, or cellulose. Biodegradable bioplastics can be easily broken down into biomass by bacteria and enzymes. When compared to standard plastics, these degrade naturally at a faster rate, reducing the environmental impact. Polymers and plastics are commonly used in coating and packaging applications.



Around 80% of polymeric materials are produced in the petroleum industry, which uses non-renewable energy sources. The growing usage of plastics is causing concern for the environment due to rising carbon emissions from ozone-depleting chemical discharges, as well as other problems such as soil and groundwater contamination. As a result, there is a rising need for climate-friendly alternatives. The growing emphasis on practical improvement is expected to pave the way for bio-based plastics and polymers in the not-too-distant future. Biopolymers are polymers that degrade when exposed to wetness and intensity, such as when small animals are active.





Recent Developments:

In November 2022, NatureWorks LLC, the world's leading producer of low-carbon PLA biopolymers derived from renewable resources, chose TTCL Public Co. Ltd. as the general contractor for its new Ingeo PLA production complex in Thailand. The new factory will be completely integrated and manufacture lactic acid, lactide, and polymers.

List of Prominent Players in the Compostable Biopolymers Market:

NatureWorks LLC

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Biome Bioplastics

FKuR Kunstsoff GmbH

Novamont S.p.A.

Green Dot Bioplastics

TIPA

Cardia Bioplastics

Danimer Scientific.

Compostable Biopolymers Market Report Scope:

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Population growth, urbanization, and rising consumer living standards all contribute to the expansion of the global bioplastics and biopolymers market. Greater applicability has been noticed in the healthcare, packaging, consumer products, and automotive industries. Consumers worldwide are becoming more conscious of the significance of using sustainable and ecologically friendly products. Governments all across the world are launching initiatives and programs to manage plastic waste.

To reduce packaging waste and promote circular economies, regions such as North America and Europe have implemented legislation and targets requiring the use of bio-based and biodegradable plastic. Significant expansion in e-commerce, particularly during the epidemic, has raised industry demand. Increased smartphone adoption, increased internet connectivity, and the ease of online shopping provided by e-commerce platforms have all contributed to this trend.

Challenges:

One important impediment is the high cost of biodegradable biopolymers in comparison to traditional plastics. Compostable biopolymers are still in their infancy, and the manufacturing process is costly. This makes them less price competitive, which may limit their market uptake. Another barrier is a lack of composting facilities. Compostable biopolymers break down under certain conditions, such as high temperature and humidity, which are not always present. This may limit their use in areas where composting facilities are unavailable.

Regional Trends:

Europe's Compostable Biopolymers Market is expected to register a substantial market share and is projected to grow at an elevated CAGR in the near future. Compostable biopolymers market expansion in these regions may be due to rising demand for sustainable packaging materials as well as increased government initiatives to reduce plastic waste. The region's growing use of bioplastics and biopolymers in sectors such as automotive, packaging, and consumer products is likely to drive market expansion. Furthermore, increased environmental concerns, as well as the implementation of strict environmental regulations, are boosting demand for bio-based and biodegradable products.





Segmentation of Compostable Biopolymers Market-

By Material Type-

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate

Polybutylene Succinate

Polylactic Acid

Polyhydroalkanoate

Starch Blends

Cellulose Films

Others

By Degree of Compostability-

Home Compostable

Industrial Compostable

By Sales Channel-

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Distributors

By End-Use

Food Packaging

Disposable Cutlery

Bags

Mulch Films

Agricultural Applications

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

