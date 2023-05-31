Private LTE Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Drives Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global private LTE market is expected to grow from $4.33 billion in 2022 to $4.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The private LTE market is expected to grow to $7.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Major players in the private LTE market are Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ruckus Networks, Future Technologies Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Inc., Samsung Group, Sierra Wireless Inc., Quortus Limited, Star Solutions Inc., Tecore Networks, Telrad Networks, and Wireless Excellence.

Private LTE is a network that is a privately owned cellular network made up of a variety of parts, such as radio gear (both indoor and outdoor), mobile core software, SIM cards, and network orchestration software that may be tailored to meet the unique needs of an organization.



The main components of private LTE are infrastructure and services. Infrastructure refers to the fundamental physical facilities of a company, area, or country and frequently involves the creation of public goods or manufacturing methods. The technology involved are frequency-division duplexing and time division duplexing that are deployed in the centralized and distributed model for applications such as public safety, logistics and supply chain and asset management. The end users include utilities, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, government and public safety, healthcare, others.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the private LTE market. Major companies operating in the private LTE market are developing technologically advanced solutions to sustain their position in the market



North America was the largest region in the private LTE market in 2022. The regions covered in the private LTE market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the private LTE market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the private LTE market going forward. A smartphone refers to a mobile phone that connects to the internet and features software similar to that on a laptop. Increase in the adoption of smartphones increases the use of private LTE as a smartphone's private LTE network allows an individualized, secure, and high-performance mobile solution.

For instance, according to the Pew Research Center, a US-based nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world, the percentage of Americans who own a smartphone climbed from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011).

Furthermore, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based trust established by the Indian Department of Commerce, the market for smartphones in India saw a 10-fold increase from 14.5 million sales in 2011 to 150 million in 2020. (IBEF). Therefore, an increase in the adoption of smartphones is driving the growth of the private LTE market.



The private LTE market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing private and customized 4G internet services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The private LTE market also includes sales of remote radio head (RRH) devices, eNodeB and EPC (evolved packet core) which are used in providing private LTE services.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Private LTE Market Characteristics



3. Private LTE Market Trends And Strategies



4. Private LTE Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Private LTE Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Private LTE Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Private LTE Market



5. Private LTE Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Private LTE Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Private LTE Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Private LTE Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Private LTE Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Infrastructure

Services

6.2. Global Private LTE Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Frequency-Division Duplexing

Time Division Duplexing

6.3. Global Private LTE Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Centralized

Distributed

6.4. Global Private LTE Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Public Safety

logistics And Supply Chain

Asset Management

6.5. Global Private LTE Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Utilities

Mining

Oil And Gas

Manufacturing

Transportation And Logistics

Government And Public Safety

Healthcare

Other End Users

7. Private LTE Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Private LTE Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Private LTE Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

