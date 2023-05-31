Corona Cigar Company to Brand New Flagship Location with Exclusive El Septimo V.I.P Lounge

Los Angeles, CA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s fastest growing premium cigar company and the most globally recognized luxury cigar brand, continues with its progress, opening more new cigar lounges than anyone else in just the last 12 months. El Septimo has announced a collaboration with Corona Cigar Company to brand their new flagship location into an El Septimo Cigar Lounge. This will be Corona Cigar Co.'s newest location with a state-of-the-art retail store featuring a cigar bar, premium lockers and two upscale lounges. The location is amazing in trending Downtown Sarasota FL, only minutes from the beaches located at 22 N. Lemon Avenue, Sarasota, Florida. The owners are Tanya and Jeffrey Borysiewicz.

“We have been working very hard to increase our retail presence in strategic locations to better service the continuous growth in demand for our cigars. We have tripled our production outputs and increased our retail presence by 300% over the last 6 months. We started working with Corona Cigar Company less than 18 months ago, and we have been pleasantly surprised by the growth we have had in their retail stores. They know our cigars very well, and they are one of our top performing retailers in the country. This agreement to rename their flagship store into an El Septimo Lounge is another testament as to how well our cigars have been received by their customers,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

“What sets this location apart from other Corona Cigar Company locations will be the El Septimo Lounge: an exclusive lounge dedicated to a luxury brand of cigars that produces some of the finest ultra-premium cigars, accessories, and spirits in the world. El Septimo has been a successful brand for us in our other locations, and we are happy to expand on that by dedicating our new Sarasota V.I.P Lounge to them. We have experienced success with El Septimo cigars from the first day we started carrying their brand, and our customers love their products. This is a very innovative company that continues to come up with exciting and powerful products that we have not seen in the industry. El Septimo has completely elevated the industry and smoking experience, and so we definitely need to be a part of their growth,” Stated Jeffrey Borysiewicz.

"I have been impressed with El Septimo since I first stepped in their booth at the PCA trade show. I loved the look and I loved the service and attention to detail on their luxury accessories on display. After smoking an El Septimo cigar, I knew I wanted them on our shelves. Meeting Zaya was brilliant, and his energy reflected the passion for his products and for this industry. El Septimo is a breath of fresh air, and their drive and enthusiasm are second to none. I am super excited to team up with Zaya, Sherry and their outstanding team on our brand new first ever exclusive V.I.P lounge." Sated Tanya Borysiewicz

Younan finishes, “For the short time we been in the U.S., more retailers have converted their lounges to El Septimo than any other brand of cigars, and by end of this year, there will be more lounges named El Septimo than any other brand in the world. This is a significant milestone to establish ourselves as the world leader in the Premium Cigar Industry.”

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Propertie s .

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard,

Younan Properties, Inc. is a commercial real estate investment and management company, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with offices within the top 10 markets of the U.S., with over two decades of experience successfully acquiring, repositioning, and managing Class “A” high rise and mid-level office buildings.

