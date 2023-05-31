Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities

Announcement no. 9 2023

Copenhagen – 31 May 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

