Global Learning and Education Toys Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Strategy-based and Educational-based Toys Among Children Drives Growth

The global learning and education toys market grew from $50 billion in 2022 to $53.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The learning and education toys market is expected to grow to $66.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players in the learning and education toys market are Atlas Games, Clementoni SpA, Goliath Games, Hasbro Inc., The LEGO Group, Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company Ltd., Vtech Holdings, Thames & Kosmos and Zephyr Toy Makers Pvt Ltd.

The learning and education toys market consists of sales of bricks &blocks, pull along toys, teaching clocks, learning system cartridges, diaries & poetry albums, magnetic letters & words. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Learning and educational toys refer to the toys that are designed to stimulate learning abilities and are beneficial to brain development because they help children learn while also developing social and communication skills. They aid in the development of logical and reasoning skills as well as spatial thinking.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the learning and education toys market in 2022. The regions covered in learning and education toys market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of learning and education toys are building sets, games and puzzles, sports and outdoor toys. Building sets encourages problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination. Pre-schoolers use their imaginations to create buildings, vehicles, animals, and more from simple construction sets. The learning and education toys are categorized based on the age groups upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. These toys are made available through various distribution channels which include, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores and online channels.



The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children is driving the growth of the learning and education toys market. Educational toys are the objects of play and they are generally designed for children, which stimulates learning. They are intended to meet an educational purpose such as teaching a child about a particular subject or helping a child develop a particular skill. Strategy-based toys also improve the skills of the child.



The smart technology embedded learning and educational toys are gaining popularity in the learning and education toys market. Smart toys, have some level of artificial intelligence, which means they can learn, change how they communicate with the user, respond to external stimuli, and follow pre-programmed patterns. These toys give kids the ability to create their own play experience and act as a valuable educational tool. Major companies in the learning and education toys market are focusing on developing smart toys to grab the market share.



In January 2022, Everi Holdings Inc., a US-based provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, has agreed to acquire certain assets, including intellectual property and game development technology of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd and Atlas Gaming Technologies Pty Ltd., for an undisclosed amount.

By acquiring the assets, Everi's existing game production studios and portfolio of titles will be enhanced, which will pave the road for future expansion into new international markets. Atlas development and engineering team members will join Everi as part of the acquisition of these assets. Atlas Gaming is an Australian developer and provider of proprietary gaming content and products.



The countries covered in the learning and education toys market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



