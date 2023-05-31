Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Announces Its Adoption of the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. is proud to announce that it has adopted the CFA Institute's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals. ("DEI Code").



Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.

Comments:

Chris Guthrie, President & CEO, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. is committed to adopting the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code. We have always recognized that diversity, equity, and inclusion are critical to building a sustainable and successful business.

By adopting the DEI Code, we are committing to a higher standard of ethical and professional conduct and are proud to take this step. We look forward to working with our CFA peers and colleagues to promote these important values.

Harry Marmer, Executive Vice President

It was a layup for us to adopt the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. is a DEI-grounded firm aligned with the purpose of the Code, particularly "that a diversity of perspectives will lead to better investor outcomes." The success of Hillsdale's diversity and inclusion policy is reflected in the fact that 64% of our employee base comprises visible minorities and women.

Elizabeth Gonçalves, Vice President, Talent Acquisition and Development

At Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., we believe that a more diverse and inclusive workplace leads to increased innovation and improved decision-making. One of our key initiatives and successes has been to enhance our hiring practices to attract a more diverse pool of candidates by ensuring our process is inclusive and bias-free. Also, we believe strongly in mentorship because it empowers individuals, breaks down barriers, and promotes retention and the advancement of diverse talent.

Jesse Barké, Manager, ESG Deliverables, Institutional Investment Services

Diversity and inclusion are important components of our ESG investing approach as well as our proxy voting criteria. At Hillsdale, we enjoy an eclectic mix of cultural backgrounds and experiences coupled with a vibrant workplace culture. Therefore, it is only fitting that we align our internal endeavours with our external undertakings. As such, we are thrilled to become a signatory to the CFA Institute DEI Code.

