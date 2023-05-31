Flushing Financial Corporation Announces 1 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized an increase in the purchase of its common stock by 1,000,000 shares. Stock can be purchased from time to time, in the open market or through private transactions, subject to market conditions. There is no expiration or maximum dollar amount under this authorization. From April 1, 2023, through May 25, 2023, the Company repurchased 270,338 shares at an average price of $11.47 and has 164,608 shares remaining under its previous authorization. The combined remaining authorization is 1.2 million shares.



John R. Buran, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “The Board of Directors authorized an increase of 1 million shares to our current repurchase program. We remain confident in our strong liquidity and conservatively positioned business model. Over 88% of our loan portfolio is real estate collateralized with average loan to values of less than 37%, and strong debt service coverage ratio of 1.9 times. The increase in the share repurchase authorization, and our recent quarterly dividend announcement, highlights our commitment to shareholders.”

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s web site at FlushingBank.com.

