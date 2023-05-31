Berkshire Sterile Secures Over $230,000 in Training Grants

Lee, MA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a fill finish CDMO based in Lee, MA, was recently awarded over $230,000 in training funds from the Massachusetts WorkForce Training Fund Program (WTFP). The grant will be used to train over 25% of its workforce in quality and productivity solutions over the next two years.

The state of Massachusetts offers several training grants to help address business productivity and competitiveness by providing resources to small to medium size businesses. BSM applied for a grant from WTFP and was recently awarded over $230,000 to be used at Quality and Productivity Solutions (QPS), a Massachusetts consulting and training firm.

“BSM’s employees have fueled our growth, innovation, and success,” said Dawn Milesi, Senior Human Resources Manager at BSM. “We are thrilled to have secured this grant to invest in our people and to equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive the company’s success and continued growth.”

QPS offers over 250 courses in quality consulting and training to help employees develop hard skills, such as FDA and regulatory compliance guidelines, and soft skills like problem solving, meeting management, and advanced writing skills. BSM has started training employees in problem solving, reducing errors, corrective action, and root cause analysis. Currently, 54 employees are participating in a in four-week training session. The grant will be used to pay for training fees, materials, and to subsidize the employees’ time while they are training.

“It is our mission to deliver exceptional drug products while maintaining the highest levels of quality, sterility assurance, and regulatory compliance,” said BSM Vice President of Quality Assurance, Debbie Smith. “These grants will allow us to further develop our employees to ensure that we remain at the forefront of industry standards and maintain a culture of sustainable compliance.”

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer that is specialized in sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within isolators. Analytical support, stability studies, lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

