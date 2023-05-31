Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Electric Utility Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Electric Utility Vehicle Market Report 2023, the electric utility vehicle market size is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2022 to $14.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. Further, the global electric utility vehicle market will reach $19 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 7%. North America was the largest region in the electric utility vehicle market in 2022.



The growth of e-commerce and warehousing plays a significant role in driving the expansion of the electric utility vehicle industry. E-commerce involves the exchange of goods and services, as well as the transmission of money or data over electronic networks. Warehousing, on the other hand, refers to the storage of items for later sale or distribution. Electric utility vehicles, such as forklifts, are extensively employed in e-commerce warehouses to achieve carbon-neutrality objectives.

Major electric utility vehicle companies are Club Car, Polaris Inc., Ligier Professional, E-Z-GO, Alke, Marshell, Taylor-Dunn, John Deere, STAR EV, Guangdong Lvtong, Melex Group, Addax Motors, Esagono Energia SRL, PILOTCAR Otomotiv San. ve Tic. A.S, Piaggio & C. SpA, Tropos Technologies Inc., and Inzile AB.

A key trend in the electric utility vehicle market is product innovation, which has gained popularity among major companies. Companies are focussing on introducing innovative products with advanced features to enhance efficiency and improve user experience, thereby gaining a competitive edge.

For instance, in September 2021, Polaris launched the Ranger XP Kinetic UTV, a side-by-side/two-seater vehicle available in two models: the Ultimate and the Premium. With impressive specifications such as 110 HP and 140 lb-ft of torque, an acceleration time of under four seconds from 0 to 40 mph, a towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds, and a cargo box capable of carrying up to 1,250 lb, the Ranger XP Kinetic UTV incorporates a 29.8-KWh lithium-ion battery pack providing an estimated range of approximately 80 miles.

The global electric utility vehicle market is segmented as -

1) By Vehicle Type: Sports Utility Vehicle, Multi Utility Vehicle, Utility Terrain Vehicle, Other Vehicle Types

2) By Battery Type: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Other Battery Types

3) By Application: Commercial Use, Municipal Use, Other Applications

The electric utility vehicle market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, projected growth, and major players. By analyzing the market dynamics, key players, and regional trends, the report equips stakeholders with the necessary information to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and navigate the evolving landscape of the market.

