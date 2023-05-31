Packaging Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Packaging Products Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Packaging Products Market Report 2023, the market size is expected to grow from $100.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. Further, the packaging products market will reach $137.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8%. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the largest packaging products market share in 2022.



One of the key drivers for this growth is the increasing prominence of e-commerce platforms. E-commerce, which involves online transactions and payment exchanges, has experienced substantial growth, necessitating a large quantity of packaging products for product delivery to customers.

Learn More In-Depth On The Packaging Products Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/packaging-products-global-market-report

Leading packaging products market companies are Amcor PLC., Mondi PLC., Berry Global PLC., Yunnan Energy New Material Co. Ltd., Ball Corporation, International Paper Co., Crown Holdings Inc., Owens-Illinois Group Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Reynolds Group Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Huhtamaki Oyj, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, Tetra Pak Inc., and Oliver Packaging & Equipment Company.

A key trend in the packaging products market is the focus on product innovations. Key market players are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, Huhtamaki Oyj, a Finland-based consumer packaging company, launched ICON packaging in October 2022. This ground-breaking paper technology is composed of 95% renewable bio-based material, offering a recyclable packaging option for ice cream. It enables recycling in US cities with paper product recycling programs, starting with ice cream containers and lids. Huhtamaki utilizes its Connected Packaging solutions by incorporating a QR code into the packaging design, allowing consumers to access an ICON landing page to learn more about the sustainable advantages of the packaging.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Packaging Products Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9311&type=smp

The global packaging products market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Paper and Cardboard, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Flexible Plastic, Glass, Wood, Textile, Other Types

2) By Product: Bottles And Can, Containers And Jars, Bags, Pouches, Wraps

3) By End-Users: Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household Products, Chemicals

The packaging products market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, projected growth, and major players. By analyzing the market dynamics, key players, and regional trends, the report equips stakeholders with the necessary information to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and navigate the evolving landscape of the market.

Packaging Products Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the packaging products market size, packaging products market segments, packaging products market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database