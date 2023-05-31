Transplant Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 7.42 Billion by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Transplant Diagnostics Market Information By Product & Service, Screening Type, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.42 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

Pre-transplant and post-transplant treatments are the typical divisions of the diagnostic process known as transplant diagnosis. Analyzing the patient's health status is helpful. The immunocompromised person runs the risk of contracting HAI or worse, which can be fatal, if this is not avoided. The procedure ensures better patient outcomes, which is a successful collaboration between medical professionals and laboratory experts. Furthermore, it is critical that the HLA markers of the donor and recipient closely match. For many patients with chronic dialysis-dependent end-stage renal disease, transplanting is one of their top treatment choices. Additionally, liver, heart, and bone marrow cases can be treated with transplantation. Moreover, due to businesses' commitment to developing new technologies over the past ten years, diagnostics have significantly improved. This is slowly being used for medical evaluations when transplanting various body organs. This raises the possibility of graft survival and reduces the likelihood of immunological transplantation-related serious complications.

Throughout the projected years, the market expansion will likely be fueled by the growing incidence of persistent diseases among the global population. Transplant testing establishes compatibility between the organ donor and recipient before and after the transplant. Additionally, treatment with stem cells and tailored medicines are becoming increasingly popular. Applying new diagnostic methods has improved the medical results of organ transplants. By corresponding the characteristics of both recipients and donors before the transplant, the organ's rejection rate can be decreased. Conventional approaches to transplanting organs are rapidly changing due to new technologies. The two primary obstacles in organ transplantation are identifying the best and, if achievable, getting rid of the demand for lifelong immunosuppression and increasing the pool of contributors suitable for human transplanting. With an advanced system that fools donor organs into believing they are still within the body, transport times can be prolonged. This system keeps oxygen-rich blood pumping through the organs to prevent tissue death.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7.42 Billion CAGR 7.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, Screening Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics. Increased transplant diagnostic testing will result from increased organ donation, propelling industry growth

Transplant Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape:

The leads in the transplant diagnostics market are:

Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)

CareDx (U.S.)

Affymetrix Inc (U.S.)

Linkage Biosciences (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (U.S.)

Illumina Inc (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories Inc (U.S.)

BioMérieux S.A. (France)

QIAGEN NV (Netherlands)

Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

With the prevalence of ongoing illnesses that can cause organ failure, transplant diagnostics including pre-and post-transplant testing, are anticipated to increase significantly. Due to the various advantages these tests offer to determine the viability of an organ transplant process, the market has attracted the attention of healthcare providers. The management of transplanted organs now has access to advanced diagnostic options thanks to significant advancements in technology in transplant diagnostics. These are employed in several fields, including pathology, infectious diseases, and immunogenetics. The prevalence of illnesses that can lead to organ failure, including pre-and post-transplant assessment, is anticipated to skyrocket with the development of transplant diagnostics.

The numerous benefits these tests offer to confirm eligibility for a transplant process have piqued the interest of medical professionals in the market. One of the most common forms of treatment for many renal failure patients receiving continuous dialysis is organ transplantation. Over the forecast period, the solid organ transplant portion is anticipated to hold a significant share. Since its inception as an experimental procedure in the 20th century, solid-organ transplantation is now recognized as a well-recognized and useful therapeutic option for patients with end-stage organ dysfunction. Kidneys and livers are the two organs that receive the most transplants.

Restraints

Among the most important is the costly nature of processes related to PCR and NGS instruments for diagnosis. As a result, long-term expansion of the market may be hindered. One factor that could present difficulties for vendors of crucial transplant diagnosis devices is the price of medical equipment.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a sizable effect on the expansion of the market under investigation. Growing knowledge regarding the SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic fidelity and transmission in immunocompromised individuals continued to direct best practices for the transplantation of solid organs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering these difficulties with transplantation during the global epidemic, COVID-19 significantly affected market expansion.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The market includes kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas by the end user. By product & service, the market includes instruments, reagents & consumables. By screening type, the market includes pre-transplant and post-transplant.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

The majority of revenue came from North America. Major influences include the widespread use of cutting-edge methods and diagnostic tools, greater expenditures on healthcare, and the accessibility of qualified personnel. Due to factors like an extremely developed medical system and the availability of qualified professionals, the U.S. has the largest market share. Additionally, the widespread use of stem cell therapies, personalized medicines, and soft tissue transplants promotes regional market expansion. The second-largest market in the world for transplant diagnostics is in Europe. Major influences include the widespread use of cutting-edge methods and tools for diagnosis, higher healthcare costs, and the accessibility of qualified personnel. Due to factors like its highly developed medical system and abundantly qualified professionals, the U.K. currently holds the biggest market share. Additionally, the widespread use of stem cell therapies, personalized medicines, and soft tissue transplants promotes regional market expansion.

