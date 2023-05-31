New York, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights: DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Pipeline as 160+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of B-cell lymphoma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of B-cell lymphoma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat B-cell lymphoma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include ZAI Lab, Nektar Therapeutics, Oncternal Therapeutics, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline B-cell lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the B-cell lymphoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s B-cell lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 160+ active players working to develop 170+ pipeline therapies for B-cell lymphoma treatment.

Key B-cell lymphoma companies such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, ZAI Lab, Pfizer, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, SystImmune Inc., Autolus Limited, Vincerx Pharma, Ubix Therapeutics, Biomea Fusion Inc, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, BeiGene, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Sanofi, InnoCare Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group Ltd., Genentech, Philogen, Aleta Biotherapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Fundamenta Therapeutics, Ltd., Juventas Cell Therapy, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., TG Therapeutics Inc., Roche, 2seventy bio, AstraZeneca, Nektar Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Antengene Corporation, Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Shanghai Cell Therapy Group Co., Ltd., Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., and others are evaluating new B-cell lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising B-cell lymphoma pipeline therapies such as Zilovertamab, Odronextamab, PF-07901801, Abexinostat, GNC-038, AUTO3, VIP 924, UBX-303-1, BMF-219, SHR-A1912, Ociperlimab, Poseltinib, TQ-B3525, DPX-Survivac, THOR-707, Orelabrutinib, ALLO 501A, Prizloncabtagene autoleucel, Mosunetuzumab, Bifikafusp alfa, ALETA 001, Parsaclisib, ThisCART19A, CNCT-19, SHR-A1912, LP-168, TG-1801, Zanubrutinib, BGB-11417, BGB 16673, ME-401, BGB-10188, Tafasitamab, RG 6026, ALLO-647, bbT369, Capivasertib, NKTR-255, Loncastuximab tesirine, GB-241, MK-2140, PCLX-001, ATG-008, CC-122, BZ019, LCAR-AIO, and others are under different phases of B-cell lymphoma clinical trials.

In May 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive topline results from two studies, TRANSCEND FL, an open-label, global, multicenter, Phase 2, single-arm study evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), and TRANSCEND NHL 001, an open-label, multicenter, pivotal Phase 1, single-arm study evaluating Breyanzi in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Results showed both studies met the primary endpoint of overall response rate, with Breyanzi demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful responses in relapsed or refractory FL and MCL.

In May 2023, Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, announced that it has entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to develop, manufacture and commercialize next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

In May 2023, Genmab A/S announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EPKINLY™ (epcoritamab-bysp) as the first and only T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS), including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma, and high-grade B‑cell lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

In January 2023, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had declined a proposal from Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen") for continuation of the collaboration and option agreement between the parties on revised terms and conditions and, as a result, the agreement has been terminated and all collaboration activities will be wound down in the first quarter of 2023.

In December 2022, Biogen Inc. announced that it has reached an agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, related to the commercialization and sharing of economics for glofitamab. Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen has no payment obligations and received tiered royalties on potential net sales of glofitamab within the United States as part of the companies long-standing collaboration on antibodies targeting CD20.

In November 2022, IGM Biosciences, Inc. and ADC Therapeutics SA announced that they have entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to evaluate the combination of imvotamab, IGM's novel IgM CD20 x CD3 T cell engaging bispecific antibody, and ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl), ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

The B-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage B-cell lymphoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the B-cell lymphoma clinical trial landscape.

B-Cell Lymphoma Overview

B-cell Lymphoma is a type of cancer that develops in B cells. B-cell lymphomas can be indolent or aggressive. The majority of B-cell lymphomas are non-Hodgkin lymphomas. There are numerous subtypes of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Burkitt lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma are examples of these. The type and stage of cancer determine the prognosis and treatment. Patients might have other general B-cell lymphoma symptoms such as heavy sweating at night, high temperatures that come and go with no obvious cause, losing a lot of weight, and others. Doctors call this group of symptoms B symptoms. Some people may also have unexplained itching.

A physical exam and blood work, followed by imaging studies, are the first steps in identifying B-cell lymphoma. Imaging tests for B-cell lymphoma diagnosis may include chest X-ray, computed tomography, and positron emission tomography. The aim of B-cell lymphoma treatment is to cure the lymphoma, control symptoms, stop lymphoma from spreading to other parts of the body, and stop lymphoma from coming back. There are various medication combinations. R-CHOP is a popular combination. Rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine, and prednisolone are examples of such medications.





A snapshot of the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Odronextamab ZAI Lab Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous NKTR-255 Nektar Therapeutics Phase II/III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin-15 receptor agonists Intravenous Zilovertamab Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc Phase II/III Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor antagonists Intravenous PF-07901801 Pfizer Phase II CD47 antigen inhibitors Intravenous Abexinostat Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Phase II Rad51 recombinaseinhibitors Oral LP-168 Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD. Phase II Undefined mechanism Oral GNC-038 SystImmune Inc. Phase I/II CD137 antigen agonists Intravenous AUTO3 Autolus Limited Phase I/II T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous TG-1801 TG Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous

B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The B-cell lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the B-cell lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous.

Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous. Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Bispecific antibody, Recombinant fusion protein, Small molecule, Gene Therapy, CAR-T cell therapy.

: Monoclonal antibody, Bispecific antibody, Recombinant fusion protein, Small molecule, Gene Therapy, CAR-T cell therapy. Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, CD47 antigen inhibitors, Rad51 recombinase inhibitors, CD137 antigen agonists, T lymphocyte replacements, Exportin-1 protein inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants; Myristoyl transferase inhibitors.

Key B-Cell Lymphoma Companies: Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, ZAI Lab, Pfizer, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, SystImmune Inc., Autolus Limited, Vincerx Pharma, Ubix Therapeutics, Biomea Fusion Inc, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, BeiGene, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Sanofi, InnoCare Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group Ltd., Genentech, Philogen, Aleta Biotherapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Fundamenta Therapeutics, Ltd., Juventas Cell Therapy, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., TG Therapeutics Inc., Roche, 2seventy bio, AstraZeneca, Nektar Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Antengene Corporation, Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Shanghai Cell Therapy Group Co., Ltd., Nanjing Legend Biotech Co., and others

Key B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Zilovertamab, Odronextamab, PF-07901801, Abexinostat, GNC-038, AUTO3, VIP 924, UBX-303-1, BMF-219, SHR-A1912, Ociperlimab, Poseltinib, TQ-B3525, DPX-Survivac, THOR-707, Orelabrutinib, ALLO 501A, Prizloncabtagene autoleucel, Mosunetuzumab, Bifikafusp alfa, ALETA 001, Parsaclisib, ThisCART19A, CNCT-19, SHR-A1912, LP-168, TG-1801, Zanubrutinib, BGB-11417, BGB 16673, ME-401, BGB-10188, Tafasitamab, RG 6026, ALLO-647, bbT369, Capivasertib, NKTR-255, Loncastuximab tesirine, GB-241, MK-2140, PCLX-001, ATG-008, CC-122, BZ019, LCAR-AIO, and others.

Table of Contents

1. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. B-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the B-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

