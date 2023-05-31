Clenatech Building Materials: Notice of AGM

31 May 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Notice of AGM

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held on 23 June 2023 at 1.00 p.m. at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE.

Copies of the following documents have today been posted to the Company’s shareholders:

Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company; Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting; and The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.





A copy of the Circular, and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.

Further information including the Circular, the Form of Proxy and the Annual Report may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths info@cbm-plc.com

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen



+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Attachments