Blue Diamond Resorts Receives a Wealth of Prestigious Honors and Nominations From Top Travel Media

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest growing hotel company, continues as a favorite of travelers and critics alike with a wealth of prestigious honors and nominations from top travel media recognizing the appeal of its guest experiences across several brands. The recent recognitions include three resorts named as best in their region by Forbes; 15 nominations for 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards from Condé Nast Traveler and eleven 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards from TripAdvisor.



Taken together and during an exceptional year of industry accreditations, the honors frame Blue Diamond Resorts as an innovator of high-quality hospitality in family, adults-only, corporate, incentive and other categories at properties ranging from boutique hotels to multifaceted tropical beachfront resorts. They also serve as testament to the timely recovery and continued growth of the hospitality industry within the Caribbean market and beyond.

Since its founding in 2010 and the debut of its first property the following year, Blue Diamond Resorts has been recognized as a leader in the Caribbean and has taken competitive advantage of that status to open new properties while polishing and building upon the beloved features and captivating activities of its existing resorts. The recent honors and nominations make the case for continued expansion with new properties on the horizon including Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, which is now open for bookings and will begin welcoming guests to Jamaica in late November; and Royalton CHIC Antigua, which is scheduled to open in early April 2024.

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

