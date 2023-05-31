TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the extension for 2 additional years of certain warrants expiring on June 8, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.



As such, the Company has applied to the TSXV to extend 11,799,000 Series AF warrants until June 8, 2025. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.06 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on June 8, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on June 9, 2020.

About VVC Resources

VVC is engaged in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com.



