UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 3-month period of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period of 2023.
Financial results
The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:
- As at 31 March 2023, the Company’s total assets were EUR 160 466 thousand, total equity was EUR 107 262 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 53 204 thousand.
- As at 31 March 2023, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 154 481 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2022, grew by EUR 9 573 thousand or 6.20%.
- The Company’s total comprehensive loss for the period was EUR -760 thousand.
- During the 3-month period of 2023, shareholders' contributions amounted to EUR 4 489 thousand.
