UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 3-month period of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period of 2023.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 31 March 2023, the Company’s total assets were EUR 160 466 thousand, total equity was EUR 107 262 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 53 204 thousand.

As at 31 March 2023, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 154 481 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2022, grew by EUR 9 573 thousand or 6.20%.

The Company’s total comprehensive loss for the period was EUR -760 thousand.

During the 3-month period of 2023, shareholders' contributions amounted to EUR 4 489 thousand.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

