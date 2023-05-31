Cytek Biosciences to Participate in the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA.



Cytek management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 14th at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system and certain reagents for use therewith, which are available for clinical use in countries where the regulatory approval has been obtained from the local regulatory authorities, including China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. Please contact your local sales representatives for the status of local regulatory approval.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

