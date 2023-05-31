Razor Energy Corp. Provides Alberta Wildfire Update and Production Restoration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to advise that over the past week it has restored the full 2,500 boe/d of production that was shut-in as a result of the Alberta wildfires. This was a combination of operated and non-operated production in Kaybob and Swan Hills areas. No damage has occurred to the Company’s assets as a result of the wildfires.

Razor thanks its staff, industry partners, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.