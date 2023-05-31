Razor Energy Corp. Provides Alberta Wildfire Update and Production Restoration

| Source: Razor Energy Corp. Razor Energy Corp.

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to advise that over the past week it has restored the full 2,500 boe/d of production that was shut-in as a result of the Alberta wildfires. This was a combination of operated and non-operated production in Kaybob and Swan Hills areas. No damage has occurred to the Company’s assets as a result of the wildfires.

Razor thanks its staff, industry partners, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and dedication to protecting our communities.

For additional information please contact:
   
Doug Bailey
Kevin Braun
President and Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
Razor Energy CorpRazor Energy Corp
Executive Director 
FutEra Power Corp 
   
 Razor Energy Corp 
 800, 500-5th Ave SW 
 Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5 
 Telephone: (403) 262-0242 