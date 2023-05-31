Pool Corporation Announces Q2 Investor Event Calendar

COVINGTON, La., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the second quarter of 2023:



June 6, 2023 – Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 7, 2023 – Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference

June 8, 2023 – William Blair 43 rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 8, 2023 – Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 14, 2023 – Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference



The presentation materials used in these events will be posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP’s website.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 425 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

