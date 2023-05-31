Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for June 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for June 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the May rate of $2.415 per GJ to $2.452 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $2.128 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.324 per GJ for May and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $80 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is increasing from the May rate of $2.415 per GJ to $2.452 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $2.128 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.324 per GJ for May and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $67 in the South.