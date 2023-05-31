Colorado Fly Shop Adds Sage To Lineup Of Fishing Products

Golden, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden, Colorado -

CO based Golden Fly Shop is pleased to announce that they have added Sage to their lineup of high quality fly fishing products. Sage rods are among the most renowned fly fishing rods in the world, and the shop looks forward to sharing their advantages with customers.

Sage is a producer of high quality fly fishing rods and has been in the industry for decades. Their rods and other fishing apparatus are produced by passionate craftsmen who dedicate their lives to excellence. Each rod is designed by skilled design specialists before being carefully assembled by a team of highly skilled, passionate craftsmen. The shop is proud to be one of the few fly fishing shops to stock Sage products in Golden, CO, and customers can be sure they are getting authentic Sage fly fishing rods whenever they make a purchase here.



Success in fly fishing relies on a number of factors — of which a good rod is a prominent example. The right rod can make a world of difference (whether the person using it is a seasoned fisher or someone trying out fly fishing for the first time). A rod that is the right weight, right shape and which is comfortable to hold not only makes the experience more enjoyable, it also increases the likelihood of success.

The designers and craftsmen at Sage take all of this into account when designing and assembling their rods. Sage believes in perfecting performance through their emphasis on design and function. ‘Specialty products for specialty anglers’ is the philosophy followed by Sage, and many experienced fishers consider Sage to be their preferred brand for fly fishing products.



Regarding Sage, Golden Fly Shop says, “Years of fly fishing experience had taught Don that fly rods should never run out of ‘power.’ While there might be fishing scenarios where the full power and flex of a fly rod were not utilized by the angler, the best designs were those that always held power in reserve. As a result, the name ‘Reserve Power’ was given to the new style of fly rod Don developed using graphite to create high line speed for extra-long casts or windy conditions. The name was abbreviated to the RP. Released in 1983, this was the first major fly rod series released by Sage, and the RP family, built with Sage’s Graphite II Technology, quickly became the most talked-about fly rods in the world.”



There are a number of other brands available at the shop. The fly fishing store stocks fishing products for every preference and pocket. Sage now holds an honored place among the store’s premium options and is mainly aimed at seasoned fly fishers. Novice fishermen looking to start their fly fishing adventure are encouraged to browse all the options available or get in contact with Golden Fly Shop and ask what products might be good for a beginner.



Golden Fly Shop is a one-stop shop that supplies a wide range of quality fishing products allowing fly fishing enthusiasts to get the best without having to leave their homes. Their extensive collection is available online where customers can browse and make purchases with ease. They also have a physical location for customers who prefer to shop in person (or talk to Golden Fly Shop’s experts directly).



The shop has received a large number of excellent reviews from its customers. One review says, “Took a guided trip with Tristen & Brandon from Golden Fly Shop to Deckers on the South Platte May 2021 — a spot we've fished before but have never had results like this — double-digit totals on the day, including three large browns by my 10-year-old son. We killed it! Good dudes with top-notch gear and instruction, a most excellent experience. Would highly recommend to anyone interested in netting some nice fish regardless of skill level. Oh, and the shop itself is great as well. Knowledgeable staff and lots of nice gear/tools/materials to choose from — and the shark is a nice touch!”



Customers may visit Golden Fly Shop or their official website for more information on their full range of fly fishing equipment. The shop can also be reached by phone or email.

