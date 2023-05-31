Warehouse Robotics Market to reach USD 15 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Robotics Market will be worth USD 15 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the growing demand for warehouse robotics technology across the automotive industry is shaping the industry outlook. Warehouse robots are employed for efficient material handling and logistics operations within automotive manufacturing facilities and warehouses. They can autonomously transport and sort components, raw materials, and finished goods throughout the facility, optimizing the supply chain and reducing manual labor. Robots equipped with specialized tools and sensors can assist in equipment maintenance, such as inspecting machines, performing diagnostic checks, and carrying out routine maintenance tasks.

High accuracy of AMRs to favor their adoption

Based on type, the warehouse robotics market share from the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) segment will expand notably through 2032, suggests the report. AMRs are programmed to perform tasks with high precision and accuracy, reducing the risk of errors and inconsistencies. They can be easily reprogrammed or reconfigured to perform different tasks, making them highly flexible compared to traditional fixed automation systems. This allows businesses to respond to market demands quickly and optimize their operations.

Hardware components to gain traction due to consistent technological upgrades

Based on components, the report claims that the warehouse robotics market size from the hardware segment will grow at a decent CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Recent advancements in the hardware of warehouse robotics are contributing to segment expansion. Warehouse robots are now equipped with sensor technology, enabling robots to perceive their surroundings more accurately and make better decisions. This includes using improved cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), depth sensors, and proximity sensors. These sensors help robots navigate dynamic environments, avoid obstacles, and interact safely with humans.

Expanding food & beverage sector to bring high revenue

Regarding application, the warehouse robotics market value from the food & beverage segment will grow at a substantial CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. Robots can be used for automating the packing and palletizing of food and beverage products. They can handle different packaging formats, such as boxes, trays, or containers, and arrange them on pallets according to specific patterns. This eliminates manual labor, increases packing speed, reduces packaging errors, and enhances overall efficiency.

In cold storage facilities where temperature-controlled environments are critical, robots can assist in moving and handling products without compromising the cold chain. The flourishing food & beverage industry will favor segment growth.

North America to dominate the regional landscape

North America warehouse robotics market will amass a sizeable market share by 2032. Flourishing e-commerce sector in the region has increased the demand for efficient order fulfillment solutions, driving the adoption of warehouse robotics. Moreover, rapid industrialization has further increased the demand for automated solutions such as robotics in the region. The regional growth can also be ascribed to a strong presence of major industry players such as Bastian Solutions LLC and others constantly innovating products.

Warehouse Robotics Market Key Players

Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, KION Group AG, KNAPP AG, OMRON Corporation, and FANUC Corporation, among others

