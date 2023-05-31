Biosenta Inc. ceases negotiations with Voran Group Ventures Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. ( “Biosenta”) (CSE: ZRO) announces that, further to its news release dated October 12, 2022, it has ceased negotiations with Voran Group Ventures Ltd. in respect of the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding dated October 5, 2022, for the commercialization of Biosenta’s Tri-Filler® antimicrobial products in Canadian markets and worldwide.



About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta is a Canadian-based company that develops and manufactures a range of safe and environmentally sound chemical compounds for household and industrial applications.

