Uncle Budd NYC Makes Historic Debut as New York's First Black-Owned Cannabis Brand at CWCB Expo 2023

New York, NY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncle Budd NYC, the first black-owned cannabis brand in New York State, is set to make a historic debut at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCB Expo) at the Javits Center on June 1st. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Craig Sweat, fondly known as Uncle Budd, the brand symbolizes resilience, determination, and a pivotal shift in the cannabis industry.



"Our mission is to change the narrative about cannabis while promoting social equity, justice, and economic empowerment within this rapidly evolving industry," says Craig Sweat, CEO and Founder of Uncle Budd NYC. "We're not just offering premium cannabis products; we're fostering a movement rooted in education, awareness, and community upliftment."



Uncle Budd NYC has already made an indelible mark in the industry with its groundbreaking Mobile Cannabis Dispensary concept, an innovative approach that brought cannabis to consumers across New York City. After a brief disruption, the company showcased its resilience by launching an UberEats-style Cannabis Delivery Service, solidifying its commitment to convenient and responsible access to cannabis products.



"Uncle Budd NYC is not just a brand; it's a testament to the power of perseverance and vision," Craig Sweat continues. "Our story is one of resilience, of turning setbacks into comebacks, and of forging ahead despite the odds."



The company's commitment to inclusivity and social equity in the cannabis space has culminated in a historic partnership with Omnium Canna, the first minority-owned cannabis processor and extractor in the United States. Howard Hoffman, the head of Omnium Canna, expresses his excitement about the alliance.



"Partnering with Uncle Budd NYC is more than just a business venture; it's a unification of shared visions and goals. It's about making a meaningful difference in an industry that has, for too long, marginalized minority players," says Howard Hoffman. "Uncle Budd NYC represents the vanguard of a new era in cannabis – one that is diverse, inclusive, and progressive."



As Uncle Budd NYC takes center stage at the CWCB Expo, it proudly carries a narrative of resilience, innovation, and social equity. Its debut at this prestigious industry event is a testament to the brand's relentless spirit and commitment to its mission of providing premium quality cannabis products, exceptional customer service, and opportunities for growth within the industry.



The company's vision for a future where everyone can access the healing properties of cannabis, and those most affected by the war on drugs can find opportunities for success within the industry, is gradually becoming a reality.



For more information about Uncle Budd NYC and its debut at the CWCB Expo, visit www.unclebuddnyc.com.



About Uncle Budd NYC:

Uncle Budd NYC is the first black-owned cannabis brand in New York State. Founded by entrepreneur Craig Sweat, the company is committed to providing premium quality cannabis products, promoting social equity, and fostering economic empowerment in marginalized communities. Uncle Budd NYC envisions a world where everyone has access to the healing properties of cannabis and opportunities within the industry.

