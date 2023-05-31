Minera IRL Announces Filing of Annual Filings

LIMA, Peru, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera”, the “Company” or “we”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) is pleased to announce that it has filed today on SEDAR and with the Lima Stock Exchange the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022.
