Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market to surpass USD 2.9 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market is projected to cross USD 2.9 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, surging advancements in optical sensing technology will present growth pathways to the industry. Technological innovations in optical sensing technology enable distributed fiber optic sensors to offer improved sensing capabilities. This includes increased sensitivity, enhanced spatial resolution, and extended measurement range. These advancements allow for more precise and accurate measurements of various physical parameters such as temperature, strain, pressure, and acoustic signals. As the sensing capabilities of distributed fiber optic sensors improve, their applications become more diverse and valuable across industries.

Ease of installation of multimode fiber to bring high revenue

Based on fiber, distributed fiber optic sensor market size from the multimode segment will grow exponentially through 2032. The multimode fiber in distributed fiber optic sensors has increased bandwidth capacity. This higher bandwidth allows for faster data transmission rates, making it ideal for telecommunication and data center applications. Additionally, multimode fibers have a larger core diameter compared to single-mode fibers, which makes them easier to install and maintain.

Growing oil & gas sector to favor product adoption for acoustic sensing applications

In terms of application, distributed fiber optic sensor market value from the acoustic sensing segment will witness substantial gains through 2032. DFOS technology is used in the oil and gas industry for acoustic sensing. It can detect and monitor acoustic signals related to wellbore activities, hydraulic fracturing (fracking), or pipeline operations. DFOS helps assess well integrity, detect abnormal operational conditions, and ensure the safe and efficient functioning of oil & gas infrastructure. Expanding oil & gas industry will pave the way for future growth prospects.

Flourishing telecommunication industry to increase product uptake

Based on industry vertical, distributed fiber optic sensor market share from telecommunication segment will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Distributed fiber optic sensors can be employed for intrusion detection in telecommunication infrastructure. By utilizing the principle of distributed vibration sensing, the fiber optic cable can act as a perimeter security system. Any physical disturbances or attempts to tamper with the cable generate detectable changes in the backscattered light, enabling real-time intrusion alerts and enhancing the security of communication networks. Growing telecommunication industry will favor segment growth.

Asia Pacific to dominate the distributed fiber optic sensor industry

Asia Pacific distributed fiber optic sensor market size will expand considerably through 2032. Growing telecommunication, oil & gas, and industrial sector across several regional economies has increased product adoption. As per IBEF, oil demand in India is estimated to register two-fold growth to reach 11 million barrels daily by 2045. Moreover, key industry players in the region, such as the Yokogawa Electric Corp. and others, are focusing on product innovations to reinforce their industry position.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Players

DarkPulse, Luna Innovations Inc., OFS Fitel, LLC, Vivai Solutions, Sensuron, Silixa Ltd., Solifos, Omnisens SA, Schlumberger Limited, and Yokogawa Electric Corp., among others

