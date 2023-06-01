Distributed Antenna System Market to Surpass $20 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Antenna System Market is set to amass more than USD 20 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for high-quality wireless connectivity is a major factor boosting the market growth. With the rising usage of mobile devices, the surge in data consumption, and the advent of new technologies such as 5G and the IoT, there is a pressing need for robust and reliable wireless coverage. DAS solutions provide a scalable and efficient means of enhancing wireless connectivity in various environments, including commercial buildings, public venues, transportation hubs, and healthcare facilities, which is expected to fuel the adoption of DAS solutions.

Hybrid DAS to gain notable traction

The hybrid distributed antenna system market size is poised to exceed USD 8 billion by 2032. Hybrid DAS combines both active and passive components to provide enhanced wireless coverage and capacity in various environments. This approach allows for the flexibility to leverage both cellular and Wi-Fi technologies, optimizing network performance and ensuring seamless connectivity for users. The scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of hybrid DAS solutions are driving their adoption in large venues, such as stadiums, shopping malls, and convention centers, that observe dense user populations, thereby contributing to segment growth.

High product adoption for transportation applications

The distributed antenna system market from the airports & transportation segment is likely to depict more than 15% CAGR through 2032 attributed to the rising need for reliable and efficient wireless communications at airports and transportation hubs. DAS systems enable reliable communication for services like passenger information displays, ticketing systems, baggage tracking, security and surveillance, and emergency response systems. Increasing emphasis on enhancing the passenger experience, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring safety and security is driving the adoption of DAS solutions.

North America to emerge as a profitable revenue hub

North America distributed antenna system market is poised to witness significant growth and reach over USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2032 owing to high investments in the development of advanced antenna technology for enhancing the effectiveness and quality of communication across American countries. Additionally, the deployment of 5G networks and IoT applications are further propelling the demand for DAS installations. Moreover, the favorable regulatory environment and the presence of key industry players across the region are aiding regional market growth.

Distributed antenna system market players

Boingo Wireless, Inc., Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc., Fixtel Services, CenRF Communications Limited, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., ATC IP LLC, Betacom, BTI Wireless, CommScope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Decypher, Zinwave, and JMA Wireless, are among the top firms operating in the global DAS market.

