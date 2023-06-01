Oxus Acquisition Corp. Nears Nasdaq Listing of Borealis Foods Inc., Led by Non-Executive Chairman Kenges Rakishev, Following Groundbreaking Central Asian SPAC Success

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of Central Asia’s first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Oxus Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:OXUS) IPO, Non-Executive Chairman Kenges Rakishev is leading the charge for the upcoming Nasdaq listing of Borealis Foods Inc .

Founded by its CEO Reza Soltanzadeh, Borealis Foods, a pioneering entity in the food technology industry, has successfully engineered a nutritious, affordable, and environmentally friendly array of ready-to-consume plant-based meals.

These meals are currently available in the US and Canada, with plans for expansion into the European market imminent. The company stands at the forefront of innovation, having introduced the world’s first plant-based ramen meal on a mass scale, boasting 20 grams of comprehensive protein per serving.



This listing marks a significant milestone for the Central Asian investment landscape and a landmark achievement in Rakishev’s investment career.



With a significant trajectory of acquiring and investing in over 50 businesses in various industries such as metals & mining, oil, petrochemicals, banking, fintech, information technology, ecommerce, logistics, and insurance, Rakishev’s diverse investment portfolio includes about ten active companies worldwide, demonstrating his knack for identifying and driving growth in businesses across the global stage.



Rakishev’s leadership roles have not been confined to Oxus Acquisition alone. Since March 2021, he has served as the President of Fincraft Group LLP, a diversified holding company listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Rakishev has also been the Chairman of the Board of Fincraft Resources JSC since September 2008, a diversified holding company focused on the natural resources and disruptive technology industries. Furthermore, up until December 31, 2021 he held leadership positions at Battery Metals Technologies Ltd., an electric vehicle battery metals company.



From 2013 to May 2018, he served as a non-executive director of Central Asia Metals Plc and was the controlling shareholder and chairman of Kazkommertsbank JSC, the largest Kazakh commercial bank, from March 2015 to June 2017.



Rakishev’s leadership, together with the acumen and dedication of CEO Kanat Mynzhanov , has successfully navigated Oxus Acquisition through the complexities of the SPAC formation and listing, setting the stage for its upcoming partnership with Borealis Foods, to go public before 4Q 2023.

