Recent Urge to Give up Cigarette Smoking to Boost Shisha Tobacco Market Reach US$ 4.31 Billion at CAGR of 4% during Forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shisha tobacco market is worth US$ 2.91 Billion as of now and is expected to reach US$ 4.31 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 4% between 2023 and 2033.



The present-day scenario is such that there is a tremendous influx of shisha bars, and lounges all over. This also calls for an extensive demand for various flavored tobacco products. The flavors available as of now include herbal, fruity, and dessert flavors.

Shisha, better known as hookah (or water pipe tobacco), implies the manufacturing, distribution, and intake of flavored tobacco smoking through a water pipe. It does boast of a long history in several regions; especially in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

An interesting thing to note over here is that various flavors offered through shisha molasses render shisha tobacco an attractive product, particularly for the ones who want to quit smoking. Aesthetics has also got to play a vital role over here. In other words, the hookah apparatus is designed such that it has a visually attractive appeal. This is another factor keeping the hopes high for the shisha tobacco market going forward.

Download your Sample to obtain highlights on Various Market Segments and Their Impact: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7590

There is another reason for the shisha tobacco market growing at an exponential rate. The consumers who are focusing on cutting down on cigarettes are getting to hookah smoking. They carry the impression that the majority of nicotine is absorbed by water during such sort of smoking. However, when there would be an upsurge in awareness regarding the fact that shisha tobacco smoking is all the more injurious than cigarette smoking, the tables would turn.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Shisha Tobacco Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through the bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“Demand for flavored tobacco products is expected to take the shisha tobacco market by storm in the forecast period,” - says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

North America holds a significant market share with the US being home to several manufacturers like Tangiers, Fumari Hookah, and likewise. Also, organizations are into progressive diversification of shisha tobacco products like hookah and hookah parts, coal, flavors; which does facilitate customers with one-stop shopping destination for smoking products.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with the UK witnessing an ever-increasing demand for local varieties in terms of flavor. Also, it has been observed that customers get more drawn toward new flavors if they could be well-related; thereby growing sales.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the shisha tobacco market with China being the biggest contributor. Also, the flourishing tourism sector in India and China does attract several individuals every single year. Additionally, there are stern laws enacted in the country regarding not letting individuals smoke in public areas; which, in turn, would accelerate the sales of hookah equipment for commercial (HoReCa and bars) as well as residential sectors.

MEA is another region driving the shisha tobacco market with a major chunk of the population into shisha tobacco smoking.

We Offer customized reports to fit Your business Requirements @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7590

Competitive Landscape:

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, in 2022, did expand its offering with respect to travel retail by launching Double Kick, which too, is Dubai Duty-Free. This line does feature 3 initial flavors inclusive of Grape & Mint, Mint, and Two Apple. Every flavor is available in the novel 200g format.

Gulbahar Tobacco International, in 2020, did tie up with JC Decaux for launching one of the biggest marketing campaigns inside Dubai Airport. This campaign does feature the Milano fan pack (its prominent pack).

Key Companies Profiled

FUMARI

Haze Tobacco

Al Fakher Tobacco Factory

SOCIALSMOKE

Japan Tobacco Inc.

SOEX

Prince Molasses

Romman Shisha

Mazaya

Ugly Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Market by Categories:

By Product Type:

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco



By Flavor:

Fruit

Chocolate

Caramel

Mint

Blended

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Market Presence Across Multiple Geographical Footprints - Buy this Report at a discounted price: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7590

What Does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (strong shisha tobacco, mild shisha tobacco, and light shisha tobacco), by flavor (fruit, chocolate, caramel, mint, blended, and likewise), and by sales channel (direct sales, supermarkets/hypermarkets, speciality stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other sales channels).

With shisha lounges and bars getting popular, the global shisha tobacco market is expected to witness grandeur in the forecast period.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends In the Market

3.1.1. Rise in Café and Restaurant Culture

3.1.2. Increased Consumption of Neuro-stimulants among Urban Consumers

3.1.3. Increased Usage of Social Media & Internet

3.1.4. Diversification in Product Line

3.1.5. High Investment in Design & Packaging of Products

3.1.6. Strong Research on Substance Abuse and Harmful Aspects of Products

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

3.2.1. Development of Flavored Shisha Tobaccos

3.2.2. Companies Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation

3.2.3. Growing Consumer Interest in Multifunctional Products

3.2.4. Prominent Players are Now Diversifying Into other Profitable Segments

3.2.5. Companies are Focusing on Strengthening the Premium Market Leadership

3.3. Future Prospects of Electronics Industry

3.3.1. Factors Fuelling Growth

3.3.2. Influx of Brands

3.3.3. Innovative Distribution & Marketing Strategies

3.3.4. New Launches

View the Complete ToC of this Report here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7590

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Consumer Product Domain:

Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market Trends: The biodegradable baby diapers market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,975.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6,188.4 million by 2033. The adoption of biodegradable baby diapers is likely to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Smart Air Purifiers Market Growth: The smart air purifiers market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 9.5 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 24.8 billion at a CAGR of 10.1%. The smart air purifiers industry is experiencing a surge in demand and popularity, driven by several key factors.

Motocross Gears Market Demand: The motocross gears market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,042.3 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 14,669.8 million by 2033. The adoption of motocross gears is likely to advance at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Cosmetics ODM Market Sales: The cosmetics ODM market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13,460.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 23,265.4 million by 2033. The adoption of cosmetics ODM is likely to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Connected Home Surveillance Devices Market Size: The global connected home surveillance devices market size is projected to reach US$ 18.0 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 75.3 billion by 2033.

Eye Shadow Market Overview: The eye shadow market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,080.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6,034 million by 2033. The adoption of eye shadow is likely to advance at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Pressure Cushions Market Share: The pressure cushions market size is projected to be worth US$ 57 billion in 2023. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 104 billion at a CAGR of 6.2%. The pressure cushions industry is being driven by a growing demand for comfortable seating solutions that alleviate discomfort and promote good posture.

Waterless Cosmetics Market Value: The waterless cosmetics market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9700 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 33000 million by 2033. The adoption of waterless cosmetics is likely to advance at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Baby Diaper Market Analysis: The baby diaper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 70 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 120 billion by 2033. The adoption of baby diapers is likely to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Refurbished Printers Market Outlook: The refurbished printers market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,389.42 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 3.0 billion by 2033. The adoption of refurbished printers is likely to advance at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com