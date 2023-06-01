Ipsen SA initiates a share buy-back program to cover its free employee share-allocation plan

English French

REGULATED INFORMATION

Ipsen initiates a share buy-back program

to cover its free employee share-allocation plan

Paris (France), 1 June 2023 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase an aggregate number of Ipsen S.A. shares up to 350,000, or about 0.42% of the share capital, over a maximum period of six months. The shares purchased under this agreement will be allocated mainly to cover Ipsen’s free employee share-allocation plan.

This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company’s Combined Shareholders’ meeting, held on 31 May 2023.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With total sales of €3.0bn in FY 2022, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,000 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com .

Contacts

Investors Craig Marks

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 7584 349 193 Nicolas Bogler

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 52 19 98 92



Media Amy Wolf

Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand Strategy

and Communications

+41 79 576 07 23



Ioana Piscociu

Senior Manager,

Global Media Relations

+33 6 69 09 12 96

Attachment