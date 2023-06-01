Van Lanschot Kempen successfully issued €500 million Soft Bullet Covered Bond

English Dutch

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 1 June 2023

31 May 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen successfully issued a €500 million 3 year Soft Bullet Covered Bond with a 3.5% fixed coupon. The deal had a final order book of €2 billion and was placed with a broad range of European institutional investors.



The transaction further strengthens and diversifies Van Lanschot Kempen’s funding profile. The bonds are rated AAA by Standard & Poor’s.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s Soft Bullet Covered Bond Programme is Dutch law-based and backed by a pool of Dutch residential mortgage loans. It is registered with De Nederlandsche Bank and is both UCITS-compliant and CRD-compliant.

Van Lanschot Kempen mandated BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, ING, LBBW and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers for this transaction.

