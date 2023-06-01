ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Financing Facility Update

ICG Enterprise Trust agrees new €240m revolving credit facility

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (‘ICGT’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a new revolving credit facility (‘RCF’) which will be effective from 31 May 2023. This RCF has replaced the previous €240m facility, and extends the maturity of ICGT’s financing facility by one year, through to 30 May 2027.

The key terms of the new RCF are included below:

Lenders SMBC Bank International plc

Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc Capacity €240m (multicurrency) Term 4 years Maturity date 30 May 2027 Upfront cost 120bps Fee on undrawn amounts 115bps per annum Fee on drawn amounts











Currency Base Rate Margin EUR EURIBOR 300bps per annum GBP SONIA 300bps per annum USD SOFR 320bps per annum

ICGT’s purpose for using the facility remains unchanged: the RCF will be used to finance short term fluctuations in working capital. At 31 January 2023, ICGT had net debt of £44.7m (audited), and at 26 May 2023 had net debt of £13.1m (unaudited).

Jane Tufnell, Chair of ICG Enterprise Trust, commented:

“We are pleased to have agreed this facility and to broaden our financing base with two new lending partners. The agreement of this RCF reinforces our strong balance sheet, and supports ICG Enterprise Trust’s ability to continue to execute on our investment pipeline and to deliver for our shareholders.”

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (‘ICGT’) is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.

ICGT invests in companies directly as well as through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group plc ('ICG') and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

We have a long track record of delivering strong returns through a flexible mandate and selective approach that strikes the right balance between concentration and diversification, risk and reward

