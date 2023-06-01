Executive management change at Yara

Oslo, 1 June 2023: Johan Labby will assume responsibility as EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence effective 1 July 2023. Pål Hestad will step down from the Group Executive Board and remain in a leadership role within Yara.

As of 1 July 2023, the Yara International ASA Group Executive Board will have the following members:

Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO

Mónica Andrés Enríquez, EVP Europe

Chrystel Monthean, EVP Americas

Fernanda Lopes Larsen, EVP Africa & Asia

Kristine Ryssdal, EVP & General Counsel

Lars Røsæg, EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO

Thor Giæver, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Solveig Hellebust, EVP People, Process and Digitalization

Johan Labby, EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence

Contact

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

Tonje Næss, Media Relations

Mobile: (+47) 408 44 647

E-mail: tonje.nass@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

