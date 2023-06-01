Scatec closes transaction to divest Upington solar plants in South Africa

Oslo/Cape Town 1 June 2023: Scatec ASA, a renewable energy frontrunner in emerging markets, today closed the previously announced transaction to divest the Upington solar plants in South Africa.

The gross consideration for divestment of Scatec’s 42% equity-share in the 258-megawatt (MW) plants is ZAR 973 million (NOK 546 million). As previously communicated the proceeds will be recycled into new investments within renewable energy.

“We are very pleased to secure a value accretive transaction, in line with our strategy to optimise our portfolio and recycle capital. South Africa remains a focus market for us, and we will continue to build scale through new investments in the country. I would like to thank all parties involved in the transaction,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog

The net accounting gain is estimated to be NOK 791 million on a consolidated basis and NOK 348 million on a proportionate basis. The difference is primarily explained by the D&C margin related to the projects which has been eliminated in the consolidated statement of financial positions.

Scatec will continue to provide operations & maintenance (O&M) and asset management services to the plants.



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, tel: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com





About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act