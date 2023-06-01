Wolters Kluwer appoints Bas Kniphorst as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Tax & Accounting Europe

Alphen aan den Rijn – June 1, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA), a leading global provider of software, integrated workflow solutions, and information for tax, accounting, audit, and compliance professionals, today announced the appointment of Bas Kniphorst as Executive Vice President and Managing Director for TAA Europe, effective June 1.

Kniphorst was previously Vice President and Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory (LR), Benelux.

Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer TAA, commented: “Bas has a deep understanding of the tax and accounting market with a long track record of driving customer-driven innovation, transformation, and growth. He also has invaluable knowledge of our products, and customer requirements. I’m excited to work with him as we drive further innovation and growth for the division across Europe.”

Kniphorst joined Wolters Kluwer in 2001 and has extensive cross-divisional leadership experience, having held leadership roles for both TAA and LR across Europe, North America, and Asia. As VP of Product Management for TAA Research & Learning United States and Canada, he successfully launched the award-winning CCH AnswerConnect solution. He was also instrumental in the U.S. launch of CCH Axcess iQ - the first artificial intelligence-driven solution for U.S. accountants combining tax news with actionable client information.

“During my time at Wolters Kluwer, I have been fortunate to work across the globe, managing a variety of high performing teams. It is an honour to return to the Tax & Accounting division and I’m excited by the opportunities we have ahead of us in Europe,” Kniphorst said. “I am passionate about innovation, specifically around our products, and look forward to working with our talented teams who devise smart solutions to tackle complex problems for our valued customers every day.”

Kniphorst holds a Master of Arts in International Studies and Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Politics from Durham University, United Kingdom.

# # #

