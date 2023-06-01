Pet Care Industry to Worth USD 368.88 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.92% CAGR

Pune, India, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care industry was valued at USD 235.32 billion in 2022. The market is poised to expand from USD 246.66 billion in 2023 to USD 368.88 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the escalating popularity of pet care products across numerous regions.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Pet Care Market Size, Share & Forecast 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-care-market-104749

List of Key Players Profiled in the Pet Care Market Report:

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (U.S.)

Diana Group (Thailand)

The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (U.S.)

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Germany)

Heristo AG (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.92% 2030 Value Projection USD 368.88 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 235.32 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Pet Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Pet Care Industry Growth Drivers High Spending on Pet Care to Favor Market Growth Initiatives for Advanced Pet Care Products to Support the Market Growth

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pet-care-market-104749

Report Coverage:

The report provides an account of the vital factors boosting the global business landscape throughout the forecast period. It further gives an analysis of the major trends propelling the overall business scenario over the projected period. Additional aspects include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of numerous solutions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Expansion Favored by Increasing Government Spending

Pet care market growth is being impelled by an escalation in spending on pet products such as grooming, healthcare, food, and others. The rise is due to increasing infrastructural facilities in several stores which are likely to support the consumption rate of products.

However, the business growth could be restrained by the high cost associated with high-quality products.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rise in Market Share Driven by Increasing Social Isolation Amid the Pandemic Period

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an escalation in social isolation amid lockdown restrictions. This elevated the demand for pet ownership across various regions. Furthermore, dog owners were extremely conscious regarding the prevention of dogs from infections. However, the pandemic led to the shutdown of pet food stores in several countries.

Segmentation:

Pet Food Segment to Record Substantial Growth Impelled by Rising Demand for Nutritious Items

By product type, the market is segmented into veterinary care, pet food products, and others. The pet food segment is expected to expand at an appreciable pace throughout the study period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutritious and tasty food items for meeting the daily feeding requirements of pets.

Dog Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Healthy Nature of Products

Based on pet type, the market is categorized into cat, dog, and others. The dog segment is estimated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The growth is driven by the healthy nature of products and the happier nature of dogs.

Offline Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Extensive Availability of Products at Various Stores

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into online and offline segments. The offline segment is estimated to record considerable expansion over the study period. The escalation is propelled by the growing availability of pet supplies and rising infrastructural settings associated with pet stores.

Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Pet Care Expenditure in U.S. and Canada

North America pet care industry share is set to exhibit remarkable expansion throughout the study period. The rise is propelled by the enormous expenditure in Canada and the U.S.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing presence of major players and manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India.

Get a Quote Now: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/pet-care-market-104749

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

Global Pet Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Pet Food Products Veterinary Care Others By Pet Type (Value) Dog Cat Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pet-care-market-104749

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter Collaborations to Propel Business Landscape

Major companies are centered on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their market positions. These steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Additional initiatives include a rise in research activities and the development of new solutions.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Petmate acquired Platinum Equity. The acquisition would help the company in enhancing investment with regards to manufacturing capabilities and product launches.

Read Related Insights:

Pet Furniture Market Size to Hit USD 6.09 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 6.14%

Pet Toys Market Size to Hit $12.63 Billion by 2029 | At 6.73% CAGR

Pet Clothing Market Size to Worth USD 7 Billion by 2028 | At 4.4% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter