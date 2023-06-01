Discrete Analyzers Market to Hit US$ 2.16 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global discrete analyzers market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.34 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.43% to reach US$ 2.16 billion by 2031.

The global discrete analyzers market is registering significant revenue growth, driven by advancements in automation, increased adoption of these instruments in various industries, and the need for high-throughput analysis. Discrete analyzers are automated laboratory instruments used for performing colorimetric and photometric analysis of multiple samples simultaneously. The market is expected to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, providing lucrative opportunities for industry players.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/discrete-analyzers-market/8951

Discrete Analyzers Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.34 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.16 billion CAGR 5.43% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Products, Modality, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The rise in demand for accurate and efficient analytical solutions across industries such as pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, food and beverages, and water testing is the factor driving the revenue growth of the discrete analyzers market. These instruments offer benefits such as high precision, rapid analysis, reduced human errors, and enhanced workflow efficiency. With the increasing emphasis on quality control and regulatory compliance, the adoption of discrete analyzers is becoming essential for ensuring reliable and consistent results.

The significant market driver is the continuous advancements in automation technology. Manufacturers are integrating sophisticated software, robotics, and user-friendly interfaces into their discrete analyzers to streamline the analytical process, reduce manual interventions, and improve productivity. The automation capabilities of these instruments allow for seamless operation, sample handling, reagent dispensing, and data management, thereby enabling high-throughput analysis with minimal human intervention.

Moreover, the growing trend of miniaturization and portability is expanding the application of discrete analyzers beyond traditional laboratory settings. Compact and portable discrete analyzers are gaining popularity due to their ease and flexibility, enabling on-site or field testing. This trend is particularly beneficial in industries such as environmental testing, where rapid and on-the-spot analysis is required.

Another reason driving the market revenue growth is the increasing focus on research and development studies by industry players. Companies are investing in the development of technologically advanced discrete analyzers with improved functionalities, expanded analytical capabilities, and compatibility with a range of sample types. These advancements enable more comprehensive analysis and offer greater flexibility in the sample.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/discrete-analyzers-market/8951

Recent Development in the Discrete Analyzers Market:

In August 2022, KPM Analytics, a manufacturer of wet-chemistry discrete analyzers, announced the addition of a new model to their SmartChem line. With the same intuitive graphical software package seen in larger SmartChem systems, the SmartChem 210 offers a low-to-medium capacity analyzer, making operations easier and reducing training time. A flexible productivity platform for inorganic physicochemical testing facilities is the SmartChem 210.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for discrete analyzers includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Seal Analytical Inc.

Skalar Analytical B.V.

Chinchilla Scientific

SYSTEA S.p.a

Astoria-Pacific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global discrete analyzers market is segmented into discrete analyzer systems, software, and consumables.

The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into cuvettes, reagents, and coils.

Based on modality, the global discrete analyzers market is segmented into standalone discrete analyzers and bench-top discrete analyzers.

Based on end users, the global discrete analyzers market is segmented into general testing labs, agriculture and food testing labs, pharmaceutical companies, government, and academic institutes and laboratories, and others.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Geographically, the discrete analyzers market is witnessing robust growth across regions. North America holds a significant share, attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory requirements, and a strong focus on quality control. Europe is also a prominent market, driven by the increasing adoption of automated analytical solutions in industries such as pharmaceuticals and environmental testing. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and growing awareness of quality control standards.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DISCRETE ANALYZERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS Discrete Analyzer System Consumables Cuvettes Reagents Coils Software GLOBAL DISCRETE ANALYZERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODALITY Standalone Discrete Analyzers Bench Top Discrete Analyzers GLOBAL DISCRETE ANALYZERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER General Testing Labs Agriculture and Food Testing Labs Pharmaceutical Companies Government and Academic Institutes and Laboratories Others

DISCRETE ANALYZERS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8951

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market by Service (Material Characterization, Extractable and Leachable), Application (Cardiology, Diabetes Care), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Setting)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Therapeutics Market by Therapy (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Suppression, Chemotherapy), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Medicated Feed Additives Market by Animal Type (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry), Type (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants), Mixture Type (Supplements, Concentrates)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market by Drug Type (Biologics, Small Molecules), Indication (Narcolepsy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Multiple Sclerosis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Phototherapy Lamps and Units for Aesthetic Medicine Market by Modality (Fixed Units, Mobile Units), Source (Infrared Light, UV Light), End User (Skincare & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com/

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.