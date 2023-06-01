Global Exosome Market Research Report 2023-2030: Currently 204 Clinical Trials - 114 Trials are Evaluating Exosome-based Therapeutics / 74 trials are Testing Exosome-Based Diagnostic Tests

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Exosome Market - Market Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, there are at least 204 clinical trials focusing on exosome-related studies. Of these, 114 trials are evaluating exosome-based therapeutics and 74 trials are testing exosome-based diagnostic tests.

Currently, 93 of the exosome trials (45%) are observational studies and 111 of them (55%) are interventional studies. The exosome industry has also achieved two approvals of FDA-approved diagnostic tests: Bio-Techne's ExoDx Prostate IntelliScore Test for prostate cancer and Guardant's 360 CDx test for non-small cell lung cancer.

To characterize the rapidly expanding exosome market, the analyst has released a 312-page global market report that explores the growing demand for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research tools, and manufacturing technologies. The report reveals trend rate data for exosome patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials.

It highlights information about exosome industry partnerships, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and financing events. It features company profiles for 118 global competitors from across the exosome marketplace. Importantly, it presents market size determinations by market segment with forecasts through 2030.

Exosome technologies have been developing rapidly in recent years and substantial growth is expected for the market as they get integrated into the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine. In particular, cancer-derived exosomes influence the invasive potential of cells by regulating angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them an extremely useful source of biomarkers for use in cancer detection, diagnosis, and therapeutic selection.

The cargo contained within exosomes can offer prognostic information for a range of diseases - including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases - as well as cancer. Researchers investigating exosome biomarkers have discovered, identified, and reported the presence of hundreds of biomolecules within the lumen of exosomes. This discovery has compelled a rapid rise in exosome-related cancer biomarker research, including the use of exosomes for the detection, monitoring, and treatment of a diverse range of oncologic conditions.

Importantly, exosomes are present within a diverse range of biofluids, including serum, plasma, urine, seminal fluid, CSF, saliva, tears, and breast milk. For this reason, exosome-based diagnostics are minimally invasive, offering ease of use and speed of detection. Exosomes can also act as prognostic indicators and predictors of a patient's response to a specific course of treatment.

Exosomes are also being explored for their use as cell-free therapeutics. For example, if a patient has a disease caused by a missing or defective protein or microRNA, the patient's exosomes can be isolated, modified with the appropriate siRNA or protein, and injected back into the patient for treatment.

Numerous approaches are being researched for creating drug-loaded exosomes and exosomes themselves can exert powerful effects. For example, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have the capacity to suppress inflammation, prevent scar tissue formation, and mediate a healthy immune response.

For these reasons, exosomes have gone from being overlooked to rapidly gaining momentum as a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of cells without the risks and difficulties of administering cells to patients. Although exosomes were discovered more than 30 years ago, it was not until recently that the scientific community began to give credit to exosomes for a range of promising traits.

When exosome publications are analyzed, U.S. authors have published approximately 40% of the articles and China comes in second place. When the term "exosome" is searched in the scientific literature, Dr. Susanne Gabrielsson from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden is the leading author. When the term "extracellular vesicles" is searched, Unicyte AG, a regenerative medicine unit of Fresenius Medical Care, takes the lead. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has published more than 100 papers on exosomes and extracellular vesicles in combination with Professor Giovanni Camussi.

To date, three pharma companies (Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Pharmaceutical Company) have signed partnership deals with exosome companies offering payment terms structured to deliver at or around $1 billion dollars. Within the past 5 years, there have been at least 7 partnership deals within the exosome industry, 8 large venture capital events, and 2 landmark acquisitions.

Today the exosome industry is witnessing:

A surging number of scientific papers investigating exosomes and their applications

Rising numbers of clinical trials investigating exosome therapeutics and diagnostics

Swelling appetite among investors for exosome technology

An increasingly competitive IP environment

A diverse range of co-development partnerships

Proliferating numbers of exosome competitors in all major life science markets worldwide

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Target Demographic

1.3 Report Sources

1.4 Purpose of the Report

1.5 Executive Summary

1.6 Introduction

2. EXOSOMES: AN OVERVIEW

2.1 Structure of an Exosome

2.2 Classification of Exosomes

2.3 Biomedical Applications of Engineered Exosomes

2.4 Functions of Exosomes

2.5 Differences between Exosome Therapy and Cell Therapy

2.6 Sources of Exosomes for Research

2.7 Leveraging Exosomes as Biomarkers

2.8 The Shift from Cell Therapy to Exosome Therapy

3. EXOSOME ENGINEERING: THE NEW PLATFORM

3.1 Interior Modification

3.2 Surface Modifications

3.3 Comparison of Modification Methods

3.4 Clinical Applications of Designer Exosomes

3.5 Companies Developing Engineered Exosome-Based Therapeutics

4. MSC-DERIVED EXOSOMES IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

4.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2 Kidney Diseases

4.3 Liver Diseases

4.4 Wound Healing

4.5 MSC Exosome-Based Clinical Trials for Regenerative Medicines

5. EXOSOME RESEARCH

5.1 Research to Inhibit Disease-Derived Exosomes

5.2 Common Isolation Methods in Exosome Research

5.3 Quality Control (QC) of Exosomes in Exosome Research

5.4 Bioimaging Modalities used in Exosome Research

5.5 Labeling Methods used in Exosome Research

5.6 Determination of Exosome Dose in Exosome Studies

5.7 Routes of Exosome Administration

5.8 Characterization of Exosomes in Research

6. COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE EXOSOME RESEARCH TOOLS

6.1 Exosome Capture/Quantification Kits

6.2 Exosome Standards

6.3 Immunoplates for Capturing Exosomes

6.4 Immunobeads for Exosome Isolation

6.5 Exosome Marker Antibodies

7. SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS IN EXOSOMES

7.1 Trends in Global Publications

7.2 Future in Exosome Research Publications

8. EXOSOME PATENT LANDSCAPE

8.1 A Brief Overview of Current Exosome Patent Landscape

8.2 Leading Assignees of Exosome Patents

8.3 Exosome Patent/Patent Applications by Geography

8.4 Legal Status of Exosome Patent/Patent Applications

8.5 Assignee Categories

9. EXOSOMES: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

9.1 Sources of Exosomes used in Clinical Trials

9.2 Studies using Anti-Tumor Antigens

9.3 Studies using Cytotoxic Drugs against Cancer

9.4 Recruitment Status of Ongoing Exosome-based Clinical Trials

9.5 Study Designs

9.6 Study Phases

9.7 Funding Types

9.8 Exosome Clinical Trials by Geography

9.9 Clinical Trials Involving MSC-Derived Exosomes

9.10 Examples of Clinical Trials involving Drug-Loaded Exosomes

10. CURRENT STATUS OF EXOSOME MANUFACTURING

10.1 Production of Exosomes from Cell Cultures

10.2 Production Formats

10.3 Companies Offering Exosome-Related Services

11. EXOSOME ISOLATION APPROACHES

11.1 Differential Ultracentrifugation

11.2 Ultrafiltration & Sequential Ultrafiltration

11.3 Size-exclusion Chromatography

11.4 Polymer Precipitation

11.5 Immunoaffinity Capture

11.6 Microfluidics-Based Techniques

11.7 Commercially Available Exosome Isolation Kits

11.8 Summary of Different Exosome Isolation Methods

11.9 Characterization of Exosomes

11.10 Microscopy and Nanoscopy for Exosome Imaging

11.11 Direct Post-Isolation Labeling for Imaging

11.12 Approaches for Exosome Analysis for Gene and Protein Biomarkers

11.13 Emerging Optical Technologies for Exosome Analysis

11.14 Emerging Electrochemical and Electromechanical Approaches

12. DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES

12.1.1 Exosomal Proteins as Diagnostic Biomarkers

11.1.2 Exosomal Nucleic Acids as Biomarkers

12.1.3 Non-Coding RNAs in Exosomes as Biomarkers in Cancers

12.1.3.1 Exosomes from other Biofluids as Biomarkers for Cancer

12.2 Exosome Biomarkers in Pregnancy Disorders

12.3 Exosome Biomarkers and Early Diagnosis of Immunologic Rejection

12.4 Number of PubMed Articles on Exosome-Based Diagnosis

12.5 Clinical Trials involving Exosome-based Diagnostics

13. THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES

13.1 Advantages of Exosomes as Therapeutics

13.2 Therapeutic Exosome Platforms

13.3 Drugs Encapsulated in Exosomes

13.4 Preclinical Studies involving Loaded Exosome Therapeutics

13.5 Clinical Trials involving Exosome Therapeutics

14. APPLICATION OF EXOSOMES IN VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

14.1 Exosome-Based Immunotherapy in Animal Models

14.2 Ongoing Clinical Trials Involving Exosomes in Developing Vaccines

15. CURRENT STATUS OF EXOSOME INDUSTRY

15.1 The Shift from Cell Therapy to Exosome Therapy

15.2 Clinical Applications of Exosomes

15.3 Clinical Trials Focusing on Exosome-Based Diagnostics

15.4 Therapeutic Applications of Exosomes

15.5 Addreseable Diseases by Exosome Therapeutic Candidates

15.6 Exosome-Based Vaccine Development

15.7 Current Status of Exosome-Based Clinical Trials

15.8 NIH Funding for Exosome Research

15.9 Deals and Fund Raising in Exosome Space

15.10 Current Industry Leaders in Exosome Sector

15.11 The Four Categories of Exosome Companies

15.12 Current Exosome Technologies by Commercial Companies

16. EXOSOME MARKET ANALYSIS

16.1 Market for Exosome Therapeutics

16.2 The Market for Exosome Diagnostics

16.3 Market for Exosome Research Products

17. PROFILES OF EXOSOME MARKET COMPETITORS

