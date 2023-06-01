The Game Company Partners with 01X for a Blockchain-Powered Gaming Experience





Key Takeaways:

The Game Company joins forces with 01X to establish a decentralized economy, empowering players to take ownership and control of their gaming experiences.



Through this collaboration, The Game Company enables players to actively curate and manage esports tournaments, revolutionizing the competitive gaming landscape.



By partnering with 01X, The Game Company reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of gaming, tapping into the potential of blockchain technology for enhanced player experiences.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Game Company , an industry-leading innovator in cloud-based AI gaming, has entered into a strategic partnership with 01X , a Dubai-based consulting firm specialized in blockchain technology and decentralized economies. Together, they will create a decentralized economy within The Game Company's cloud-based AI platform, transforming the way users are rewarded for their active participation and engagement on the platform.

The collaboration brings forth player-driven curation for esports tournaments, restructuring the competitive gaming industry. Players take an active role in creating the gaming experience when they have the ability to design and manage tournaments. This taps into a booming business, taking advantage of the enormous expansion of the global esports market, which is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2030 . Through the decentralized nature of the platform, tournament hosts can establish their own rules, formats, and reward structures, creating a dynamic and diverse competitive environment.

Osman Masud , CEO of The Game Company, shared his excitement, stating, "Our collaboration with 01X is a turning point for the esports sector. By integrating blockchain and decentralized economies, we are putting the power back into the hands of esports players. They can now create competitions, take control of their gaming experiences, and alter the competitive landscape. We're dedicated to building a player-centric ecosystem where their voices are heard, and their contributions are celebrated."

With a proven track record of successful collaborations with a multitude of blockchain projects (01x.one), 01X demonstrates its expertise and trusted solutions in the blockchain ecosystem. This collaboration with The Game Company further solidifies their commitment to shaping and advancing the evolving cloud-based gaming scene. Together, they are poised to harness the immense potential and drive innovation in the industry, creating a transformative blockchain gaming ecosystem.

Joachim Godet , Managing Director of 01X, added, "Our collaboration with The Game Company signifies a pivotal moment in the gaming industry. By merging our expertise in blockchain and game economics, we're paving the way for a future where players have unprecedented control over their gaming experiences and reap tangible rewards for their engagement."

This partnership strives to have an impact that extends beyond this collaboration's reach, marking the start of a new era in gaming. It is set to drive the growth of decentralized economies, support and facilitate player-centric experiences, and reaffirm The Game Company's commitment to providing the most advanced, flexible, and inclusive cloud gaming platform. Together, they aim to place player empowerment at the forefront of the industry.

About The Game Company:

The Game Company is a revolutionary AI-driven cloud gaming platform that aims to provide an unmatched gaming experience to digital gamers worldwide. With a powerful fantasy league engine and Web3 technology, users can participate, play, and earn from a vast interconnected multi-role ecosystem. The company's vision is to break down the barriers of connectivity, latency, and market economics and create a truly immersive gaming experience. Features include low latency, indigenous compression technology, digital asset creation, and social interaction among the gaming community.

To learn more about The Game Company, visit their website:

https://www.thegamecompany.ai/

About 01X:

01X is a Dubai-based consulting firm specializing in blockchain technology and decentralized economies. With a proven track record of successful collaborations, 01X has established itself as a leader in the industry, offering innovative solutions and expertise in tokenomics integration into Web3. The company's mission is to unlock the transformative potential of Web3 economies across various sectors, empowering businesses to embrace decentralized ecosystems and harness the benefits of transparency, security, and efficiency. 01X brings deep industry knowledge and a commitment to delivering tangible results to its partners, enabling them to navigate the complexities of blockchain and revolutionize their industries.



